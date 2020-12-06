Missouri improves to 3-0 for 1st time since 2013-14 season

WICHITA, Kan. | Mark Smith scored 19 points, Kobe Brown and Dru Smith each added 14 and Missouri beat Wichita State 72-62 on Sunday for its first 3-0 start to a season since 2013-14.

Missouri played with the lead or was tied for all but 45 seconds in its first two games. That included No. 21 Oregon. Against Wichita State, the Tigers trailed 2-0 but tied it on a basket by Brown, and a Jeremiah Tilmon dunk gave Missouri the lead, 4-2, for good.

Smith scored seven points during an 11-0 run to give Missouri a 49-33 lead early in the second half, and the Tigers led by double figures the rest of the way.

Brown grabbed seven rebounds, Mark Smith had six and Dru Smith dished out four assists for Missouri (3-0).

The win over the Ducks on Wednesday was the Tigers' first victory over an AP Top 25 team away from home since beating No. 12 Illinois on December 22, 2012.

Tyson Etienne and Clarence Jackson scored 14 points apiece for Wichita State (1-1). Alterique Gilbert had 13 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Dexter Dennis added nine points and seven boards.

Mizzou is 4-0 all-time against Wichita State — with the series' previous game coming in 1951.

South Carolina names Oklahoma's Beamer its football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. | South Carolina has made it official, hiring ex-assistant Shane Beamer as its head football coach.

Beamer, 43, came to campus on Sunday alongside athletic director Ray Tanner and was introduced to the team after spending the past three seasons as assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma.

The son of longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer takes over for Will Muschamp, who was fired last month with three games left in the season.

The Gamecocks (2-8) finished their season with a sixth consecutive loss, 41-18 at Kentucky on Saturday. Soon after that, word spread that Beamer was South Carolina's choice to replace Muschamp.

Tanner, the AD since 2012, called Beamer the “perfect fit” to lead the Gamecocks, who have gone 6-16 overall and 5-15 in the Southeastern Conference the past two seasons.

“I believe Shane's energy, enthusiasm, commitment and fondness for our school and program will be met favorably by our student-athletes, staff and fans,” Tanner said in a statement.