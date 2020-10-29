Tony La Russa — 76-year-old Hall of Famer — named White Sox manager

CHICAGO | The Chicago White Sox stunned the baseball world Thursday, announcing the hiring of Tony La Russa as their new manager.

It's a blast from the past for the franchise with the return of La Russa, who led the Sox to a division title in 1983.

The Hall of Famer will look to do it again — and more — in a surprising return to the organization.

"While I have had other inquiries about managing since retiring, this opportunity with the White Sox brings together a number of important factors that make this the right time and the right place," La Russa said in a statement. "The on-field talent is amazing, and the front office, led by Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn, has done everything necessary to create an atmosphere of long-term success. All of those factors aligned to make this a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited to get going as soon as possible by building a coaching staff and getting to work."

Big Ten denies Nebraska request to play nonconference game

LINCOLN, Neb. | The Big Ten denied Nebraska's request to play a nonconference opponent Saturday to replace its originally scheduled game with Wisconsin that was canceled because the Badgers had a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos released a joint statement saying the school had explored the possibility of securing another opponent. The Big Ten is playing only conference games in an abbreviated schedule that started last week.

"The discussions we had were with teams that had already implemented stricter testing protocols than those mandated by the Big Ten Conference," Nebraska officials said.

Nebraska was reportedly close to a deal with Chattanooga, an FCS school that played last week. The Mocs have no other fall games scheduled and are set to play in the Southern Conference in the spring.

Chattanooga athletic director Mark Wharton confirmed to CBS Sports the school was in negotiations with Nebraska and the team was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

"Ultimately, the Big Ten Conference did not approve our request, and we respect their decision," Nebraska officials said.

The Cornhuskers (0-1) next play Nov. 7 at Northwestern.

Dozen MLB players have options turned down, go free

ARLINGTON, Texas | What figures to be a down and perhaps brutal market for baseball free agents in the offseason following the pandemic began Wednesday when a dozen players were told their contract options had been declined, among them St. Louis Cardinals Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong.

The 30-year-old Wong will receive a $1 million buyout. Wong, a first-round pick in the 2011 draft, made his big league debut in 2013 and spent his first eight seasons with St. Louis. Wong hit. 265 with a homer and 16 RBIs in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened season, helping the Cardinals make the playoffs for the second straight year. They were eliminated by San Diego in the first round.

“STL will always have a special place in my heart and I will never forget all the amazing people who impacted me along the way! Much love,” Wong said Wednesday in an Instagram post.

Many teams are cutting costs following a shortened regular season played with no fans in attendance due to the novel coronavirus. Many teams already have eliminated front-office staff and many scouts to cut expenses, uncertain what attendance and revenue can be expected in 2021.

Browns' Myles Garrett idle for second day with ankle injury

BEREA, Ohio | Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was held out of practice for the second straight day with an ankle injury.

Garrett, who leads the NFL with nine sacks, didn't practice Thursday as the Browns (5-2) continued to get ready for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3). Coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Garrett to be on the field for practice Friday.

Stefanski indicated the Browns didn't want to risk Garrett practicing outdoors in chilly weather and rain forecast.

Stefanski said Garrett “did nothing more ” than tweak his ankle at some point during Sunday’s 37-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and Stefanski seemed assured it was nothing serious or could potentially keep him out this week.