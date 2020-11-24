Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers set for Dec. 19 doubleheader

NEW YORK | The NFL has set its pairings for the league's first Saturday doubleheader this season.

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET. That will be followed by the Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET in Week 15.

The NFL had five games to choose from for the first Saturday doubleheader with teams told only that they would play either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 when the league announced schedules earlier this year. This decision now leaves Detroit-Tennessee, Jets-Rams and Texans-Colts all set to play Sunday, Dec. 20.

Normally, the NFL has that Saturday to itself. The league will have some competition that day with the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC championship games scheduled for that Saturday, and the SEC may have other games postponed by the coronavirus pandemic being played that day.

Heat, Adebayo agree on five-year, $163 million extension

MIAMI | Bam Adebayo once worried about money.

Never again.

Adebayo and the Miami Heat agreed on a five-year extension that will be worth at least $163 million, the team and Adebayo's agent Alex Saratsis said Tuesday. The contract has not been signed and won't be until Adebayo completes a physical, something that is likely to occur in the next few days.

Adebayo will make $5.1 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. From there, the extension will kick in with a starting salary of somewhere around $28.1 million for the 2021-22 season. And if he makes an All-NBA team this season, something he narrowly missed doing this past season, his annual salary would only rise more.

Tampa Bay outfielder Arozarena arrested in Mexico's Yucatan

MEXICO CITY | Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving an apparent custody dispute, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason.

The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.” The office did not explain what those problems were, but video posted on social media suggested it may have involved a dispute over a child.

He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.

Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer yet.

Pats' Burkhead confirms he's out for season with knee injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. | Patriots running back Rex Burkhead says his recent knee injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Burkhead wrote that he looks forward to “coming back better than ever in 2021.” The proclamation comes after he was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-20 loss at Houston following a knee-to-helmet collision with Texans cornerback Bradley Roby.

The rest of his Patriots teammates kneeled while Burkhead remained down on the field, in obvious pain. After stopping by the sideline medical tent, he left the field and did not return.

After the game coach Bill Belichick confirmed Burkhead suffered a knee injury, but said they would have to wait for confirmation on the severity from the medical staff. He didn't travel back with the team and stayed in Houston on Sunday night.