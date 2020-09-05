Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
- Ronald Lee Grippando, 34, 1515 Junior Drive, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Jailed
- Shannon S. Shute, 42, 629 S. Eighth St., four months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Suspended sentence
- Katrina Fay Shanks, 27, Helena, Missouri, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
- Amy Leann Grimes, 29, Oregon, Missouri, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
- Douglas W. Stanton Jr., 45, 217 W. Hyde Park Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
- Jayson Glidewell, 19, 1119 Lincoln St., six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
- Fined
- Taylor Schumacher, 19, 2229 Eugene Field Ave., $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
- Gabriel P. Baxter, 39, 5201 Lake Ave., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
- Charles T. Owens, 42, 7601 S.E. King Hill Road, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
- Suspended sentence
- Charles T. Owens, 42, 7601 S.E. King Hill Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and court costs waived.
- Fined
- James L. Lawson, 58, Omaha, Nebraska, $75 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Brian Keith Buntin, 39, Bethany, Missouri, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
- Christopher Ray Foster, 29, 1618 S. 12th St., $100 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.