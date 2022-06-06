placeholder_arrest

JUNE 2

Joanna M. Crossfield, 34, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jonah Elias Herrmann, 34, 904 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Eunice Marie Carlo Martinez, 30, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Maria C. Zavala-Barajas, 43, 1310 N. 13th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

JUNE 3

Courtney M. Gann, 26, 1018 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Miranda Nichole Townsend, 42, 904 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Shawn Philip Ashford, 47, 509 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

JUNE 4

Rudy Alexander Barbosa, 18, 2320 Northeast Parkway, on a city warrant for driving while intoxicated and failure to appear in court.

Jackie Jo Nolan, 32, 6307 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Richard Eugene Gibson III, 33, 503 S. Sixth St., on a city charge of trespassing.

Ellen Ruth Generaux, 30, 2204 Monterey Drive, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.

