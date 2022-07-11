William A. Estes, 49, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ryan W. Simpson, 40, 1506 Jules St., on a city warrant for addressing police with intent to incite violence, assault of a police officer, indecent acts, resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Kyle I. Ferris, 33, 1816 Savannah Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John M. Nichols, 43, 1803 Garfield Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terrie James Plowman, 38, 1117 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Wayne D. Schmitt, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of assault.
William A. Holcomb, 28, 3124 Sylvanie St., on city charges of property damage, assault of a police officer, providing cigarettes/tobacco to minors and resisting arrest.
JULY 8
Jaiden Macenzi Wheat, 21, 449 N. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Straton Chance Johnson, 33, 212 E. Linn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terry Lynn Sipes Jr., 41, 2319 Charles St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Jeremiah Lynn Latour, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tracy Espericueta, 38, 1731 Center St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason Scott Allen, 42, 2820 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shelley Renee Underwood, 47, 523 Hamburg Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Carla Naomi Ritzer, 40, 11251 S.W. Bluff Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JULY 9
Lawrence Edward Walters, 54, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tabatha Lynn Hatfield, 41, 810 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler David Guess, 35, 2417 N.W. Pleasant Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Laura A. Schaeffer, 45, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashleigh Nicole Hamilton, 19, 1520 N. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Abraham Acosta-Dias, 41, 710 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.
Corey Mathew Davenport, 24, 3303 Messanie St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Joseph Barton Helsel, 24, 2808 Winterwood Lane, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.