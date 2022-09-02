President Biden said on the news that Republicans are threatening our democracy. No, he and his administration are trying to tear our democracy apart. They’re trying to turn us into a socialist country.
Sort of said it
In today’s society, I ran across a quote that is very pertinent. It says, “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” Abe Lincoln said that, and I think everybody should take a minute to really digest that.
Editor’s note: Lincoln never said that in a public speech or comment, although the quote that’s widely attributed to him does capture the spirit of what the 16th president did say: “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
A great job
Kudos to the city and Parks and Rec. The 22nd Bridge Street Bridge looks great and Corby Pond is filling up. It is just beautiful. They always hear the negatives, but not the positive, so kudos to them. Nice job. Thanks.
Danger alert
A warning to all homeowners: If there is a vacant house in your neighborhood, call city maintenance and the police. The scavengers will go in, stay there and rip out the plumbing. It’s dangerous.
College bailout
I see the Biden bailout on college, which, you know, is an investment. But my house was also an investment. So can I get $10,000 from this administration to help with that investment?
Energy crisis
Hey people, are you paying attention to what’s going on in England and Germany and Poland? There’s a massive energy crisis. They’re even chopping down trees for firewood because they’re so messed up on this stupid climate change. Give it a year or two and it’ll be us, because we’re following right along in their footsteps. Thanks a lot, Democratic voters.
Limits on weapons
It says on Newsmax, Biden said to the Republicans, “We will use F-15s against you.” As in F-15 fighter jets. I think he’s totally lost it. As bad as Harris is, at least she has some sense of sanity about her. But that’s what Biden says. “We will use F-15s against you.”
Editor’s note: He didn’t say that. He said the fact that people can’t buy an F-15 is one example of how there are limits on the types of weapon a person can own.
Different standards
Republicans used to be national defense fanatics. They would have gone berserks if Obama took defense documents home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.