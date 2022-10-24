This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Demeaning image

In reference to your Saturday morning front page story, every voter in Missouri needs to see this commercial of Trudy Valentine’s, to see how the Democrats stereotypically picture the farmer. He’s a fat middle-aged clown, talking like a hick. This is a very demeaning advertisement. But that’s what the Democrats are trying to do.

