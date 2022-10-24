In reference to your Saturday morning front page story, every voter in Missouri needs to see this commercial of Trudy Valentine’s, to see how the Democrats stereotypically picture the farmer. He’s a fat middle-aged clown, talking like a hick. This is a very demeaning advertisement. But that’s what the Democrats are trying to do.
Young brains
I would like to thank Daniel Benz for pointing out the most important reasons for voting no on Amendment 3: The harm to our young people and their brains is so much more important than all of the monetary reasons that Lance Davis pointed out to vote yes for it. I hope everyone reads both of these and votes no.
Never again
This 80-year-old has voted for both Democrats and Republicans since being able to vote at 21 years of age, choosing to vote for the candidate I felt would do the best job. However, over the past 30 plus years I have noticed the Democrats successfully promoting the socialist ideology, a political and economic system that has created more death and misery around the planet than any other human endeavor. As a result, I will never vote for a Democrat in the future.
In agreement
I agree with Daniel Benz. Hurting the brains of our children is not worth all the money in the world. Vote no on Amendment 3.
Lot to ponder
I wonder if there are voters who think that inflation, open borders, selling China our economy, electric cars, high gas prices and a corrupt president’s son will win the upcoming election.
A gut feeling
My gut feeling is Donald J. Trump will not appear in front of the Jan. 6 committee about his coup against United States of America. If he did, he’d just lie anyway, under oath to the Congress of United States. And I’m correct too. And this newspaper knows it.
Gun excuse
The reason the left is turning murderers loose and encouraging gun violence on our streets is so they have an excuse to take the firearms away from honest people. Get a brain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.