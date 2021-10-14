Spelunkers
I want the Democrats to sit down, take a deep breath, and ask yourself one question: Why are they allowing tourists to study bats in the caves near the Wuhan laboratory, but they won’t allow the WHO into those very same caves? There’s only three people who don’t want to get to the bottom of this, and it’s Dr. Fauci the lab and the Democrats.
Editor’s note: We would put the leadership in Beijing at the top of this list. The Democrats don’t control access to the cave.
A game of chess
I try to follow politics but with Republicans and Democrats it’s like a game of chess. But from what I’m hearing when it comes to the socialist agenda and the $3 or $5 trillion or however much in socialist programs that the Democrats want, all they have to do is use a word called “reconciliation.”
Pelosi agenda
When Nancy Pelosi tells the media they aren’t pushing her agenda hard enough, isn’t that admitting that the media is spreading propaganda?
Slow it down
I been seeing Biden on TV a lot, kind of jog-running up to wherever he’s going. My word of advice would be to slow down a little bit, because your mind and your mouth can’t catch up with you.
Food from farmers
Do people realize that anything pertaining to food distribution from the government comes from the Agricultural Department? Farmers are furnishing it all.
Overreach
It’s sad but it is predictable that Janet Yellen would sell us out, and explain “well the government looking in everyone’s bank account and seeing if they’ve got $600 has nothing to do with trying to subdue us, it’s more to catch tax fraud.” Yeah, there’s a lot of people who don’t even have $600 in the bank but the minute that they do, the government will be on their back.
Unknown support
I cannot believe the dumb things Pelosi says. She made a statement about this tax and all the things they want, that the American people are “behind it whether they know it or not.” That is absolutely ridiculous.
