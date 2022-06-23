When I look at the price of chicken, I go back in time. I grew up poor, but one thing we could afford was chicken. We could always afford chicken. And now we’re in this great economy and the poor can no longer even afford chicken. That’s sad.
Temporary
Well, I’d like to say thank you to the so-called powers that be in this nation for giving us a little break on the gasoline costs. Of course, that’s only going to last until the midterms.
Adjusted for inflation
Today people complain about paying $5 for a gallon of gas. Accounting for inflation over the last 52 years, $1 in 1970 is the same as $7.52 today. But now you’re getting at least twice the MPG you got in 1970, so don’t start complaining until gas hits at least $15. Think about it.
Predicting a crash
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac just announced plans to make it easier for people in disadvantaged neighborhoods to get homes by helping them with all sorts of things like they did under Bill Clinton. And you watch, the housing market will crash just like it did under George Bush.
Man in the mirror
Yes, I’m calling about the individual who put in the comment about job security here in St. Joseph. I’m gonna ruffle some feathers here, but I hate to tell you if you’re an able-bodied person in St. Joseph and you don’t have a job, or you lose your job, you need to look in the mirror because you’re the problem. I work at a local manufacturing company here in St. Joseph. I run a department there and the hardest thing was to get people to come to work. Ninety percent of the people we have to let go is based off attendance, not work. So if you don’t have job security here in St. Joseph, you’re the problem.
Up for air
I forgot it’s almost election time. I was wondering why Sam Graves surfaced. When’s the last time anyone ever saw him have a town hall meeting?
Why don’t you read?
This is in response to the man complaining about the $19 million with Warren Buffett’s lunch. If you’d read further, you would have seen that that money is going to charity. You need to get the whole picture before you start griping.
