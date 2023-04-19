Newsmax was just talking about Ruby Ridge, Waco and the Oklahoma City bombing. If you ever need a reason why we need the Second Amendment, that’s why: what the government has done to our people.
Outdated commercials
And here it is, Monday night, April 17, and I just got through seeing a commercial for disposal of household goods on April 15. Is there anybody to make sure these outdated commercials don’t run?
Highway Patrol enforcement
Concerning the news article about Highway Patrol involvement in traffic enforcement here, this point needs to be made. The issue is not stops for impaired driving or other violations. Everyone supports that. The concern is about harassment. In recent weeks, I know one woman being pulled over for reportedly failure to use her turn signal in time. Another was pulled over after swerving to avoid a pothole in the pavement. She wasn’t ticketed, just stopped. How many drivers were actually pulled over on Frederick in the last month?
Not what the vision was
You realize when this government was founded, the idea was for a civil servant to go to Washington, D.C., serve his country, and then go back home to his regular job? They were never supposed to be lifetime appointments. But somehow, we have politicians who get in there and they’re in there for decades, and then, the minute they go, their sons or daughters or best friends or buddies or whatever takes their job.
One high school perspective
If we have one high school like Dr. Stuber wants, then two thirds of the kids who are able to play sports now won’t be able to make the team. My grandson goes to one of the largest high schools in Kansas, and unless you are extremely good, you don’t get to play at all until you’re a senior. Two thirds of the kids won’t be able to be in the school play, or the band, or any other extracurricular activity if we have one high school. Think about it.
