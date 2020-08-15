AUG. 11

  • Sayley A. Cox, 18, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jason Mark Waddell, 37, 624 N. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jason R. Schakel, 37, 1300 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Robert William Lewis, 62, Easton, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Straton C. Johnson, 31, 2621 Folsom St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Brandy Ann Sisk, 42, 2609 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for driving while intoxicated.
  • Jacob Leo Fitzpatrick, 31, 1313 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Daylon Rae Bomar, 35, no address provided, on a city charge of possession or sale of solvents.