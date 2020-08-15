AUG. 11
- Sayley A. Cox, 18, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Jason Mark Waddell, 37, 624 N. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Jason R. Schakel, 37, 1300 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Robert William Lewis, 62, Easton, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Straton C. Johnson, 31, 2621 Folsom St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Brandy Ann Sisk, 42, 2609 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for driving while intoxicated.
- Jacob Leo Fitzpatrick, 31, 1313 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
- Daylon Rae Bomar, 35, no address provided, on a city charge of possession or sale of solvents.