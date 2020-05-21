Missy is a beautiful 1-year-old calico. Check out her fun coloring. Missy is looking for a family who will provide sunny windows to nap in, unlimited scratches behind the ears and a generous amount of treats.
You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Meet Sadie. She is a wonderful 2-year-old Labrador Retriever/Beagle mix. From the moment you meet her, you can tell she’s a great dog. She’s friendly, playful, gentle and knows her basic commands.
You may adopt this pet for $47.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877 Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web, click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com. Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends.