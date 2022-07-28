Countdown to the wedding News-Press NOW Jul 28, 2022 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Twelve months before:Finalize venue and date.Choose theme/style/colors.Shop for your dress.Research and hire a photographer.Book hotel rooms for out-of-town guests.Select your bridal party members.Eleven months before:Begin designing ceremony and reception decor.Meet with your florist.Book your caterer.Hire a wedding consultant.Have an engagement party.Ten months before:Finalize your guest list.Set up your gift registry.Look for an officiant.Research and book your DJ or band. Discuss music selections for ceremony and reception.Nine months before:Order your gown.Order bridesmaid dresses.Cake tasting and ordering.Breathe. You’re doing great! Go enjoy a date night with your hubby-to-be.Eight months before:Plan and book your honeymoon.Select and order invitations.Seven months before:Catch up on anything you may have missed in months eight to 12.Six months before:Design and order your save-the-date cards.Schedule a test run of your hair and makeup.Fitting for gown and bridesmaid dresses.Order wedding rings.Five months before:Make arrangements for rental items (chairs, tables, tents, linens, etc.).Arrange ceremony rehearsal.Book rehearsal dinner.Four months before:Decide on the groom’s attire.Purchase remaining bridal accessories.Mail save-the-date cards.Three months before:Book accommodations for your wedding night.Two months before:Address, stamp and mail your wedding invitations.Finalize the food and drinks with your caterer.Purchase wedding party gifts.Six weeks before:Purchase wedding bands.Confirm the number of bouquets, centerpieces and boutonnieres with your florist.Run through wedding party duties.Final fittings.Four weeks before:Complete any DIY projects.Enjoy another date night.Two weeks before:Get your marriage license.Distribute your wedding-day schedule to your family and bridal party.Give final count to the caterer.Finalize the seating chart.Confirm wedding-day itinerary with all vendors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Caterer Bridesmaid Clothing Post Show Wedding Day Boutonniere Wedding Ring Gown Decor × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Employees make sacrifices caring for dying co-worker Life Boyfriend's plans for future are subject to mom's approval Life Desire for attention drives wife back to old boyfriend Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for July 29 Life Horoscopes for July 28 Life Horoscopes for July 27 1:01 Thursday Forecast 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.