Hi there, I’m Simba. I came to the shelter with several of my littermates when our owner decided there were too many of us to take care of. I don’t like it much here because I can’t explore and stretch my legs as much as I’d like to. I’d really like a place to call home soon — hopefully somewhere that I can nap on the couch and have my very own mouse toy.
You may adopt this pet for $97.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Say “hi” to Duke! He is an adorable 6-month-old pit bull puppy. He’s a bundle of energy and fun and can’t wait to find his new family. He’s a super sweet little guy that just loves to play. He’s just a baby so he will want a family with the time for training and exercise. If you are looking for a new furry friend, come down and meet Duke.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours. 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday. On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
