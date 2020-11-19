Meet Gary. This fluffy guy is one handsome devil. He’s 2 months old and ready to find a new home. He’s in search of bigger spaces to explore and more action to get involved in.
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Nova is a handsome 3-year-old male Husky. He’s a lovebug and will do anything for treats. He has a big smile for anybody that comes to visit. He’s got multi-colored eyes and great coloring.
You may adopt this pet for $47.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
