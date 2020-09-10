Vickie is a gorgeous 1-year-old female sweetheart. She’s very laid back and enjoys naps in the sun all afternoon. She loves attention and loves a good rub behind the ears.
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Meet Unique. She’s an 11-month-old female pit bull mix. She has gorgeous black-and-white coloring and is the perfect size at 38 pounds. She’s a playful little gal and is hoping to find a family that likes to take walks and throw a ball around.
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends