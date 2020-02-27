Guilty Pleasures 2/27/2020

Prince eschews royal label in Scotland speech LONDON | Just call him Harry.

The British prince who is preparing to step back from royal duties would normally be referred to as sir or his royal highness. But as he was introduced to speak about sustainable tourism at an event in Scotland on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex said the formality no longer was necessary.

“He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,’’ conference host Ayesha Hazarika said. “So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm Scottish welcome to Harry.”

The request reflected the seismic shift underway in the British monarchy.

‘Flash Gordon’ comic strip art headed to auction

LOS ANGELES | The original artwork for the “Flash Gordon” comic strip is headed for a new realm — the auction block.

The auction house Profiles in History said Wednesday that it will sell the drawing on March 31. The pencil-and-ink drawing by artist Alex Raymond was first published in January 1934, and the series quickly grew in influence, spawning movies and inspiring later science fiction stories like “Star Wars.”

Spain takes first moves against Plácido Domingo

MADRID | The Spanish government canceled upcoming performances by Plácido Domingo in Madrid on Wednesday following the singer’s acceptance of “full responsibility” for actions that prompted sexual misconduct allegations, as cracks formed in the steadfast support European opera houses have shown for the tenor.

Spain’s Culture Ministry said Wednesday that “given the seriousness of the deeds,” and “in solidarity with women affected,” together with Domingo’s declarations of responsibility, it had canceled his part in “Luisa Fernanda” at the Teatro de la Zarzuela light opera house in mid-May.

BTS performs at NYC’s Grand

Central Terminal NEW YORK | The South Korean boy band BTS performed at Grand Central Terminal in New York City for a special episode of Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.”

The band performed their new single “On” with an ensemble of dancers and a marching band for the episode, which aired on Monday. Metro-North Railroad officials told The New York Times the five-minute performance took two months to organize.

Gavin Purcell, the show’s interim showrunner, wrote on Twitter that the episode was “our love letter to this city.”