Guilty Pleasures 1/21/2020

James Dean revival spurs debate on ‘raising the dead’ LOS ANGELES | The men bringing James Dean back to life for a forthcoming film are aiming not just to give his digital likeness a role, but a whole new career.

Dean’s planned appearance in the Vietnam War movie “Finding Jack,” and the possibility of future parts, comes as digital de-aging and duplication of real actors has tipped from cinematic trick into common practice. And it’s giving new life to old arguments about the immortality and dignity of the dead.

Legally, they have every right to do it, via the full agreement of the Dean estate and his surviving relatives.

Prince death case dismissed; estate case continues

MINNEAPOLIS | A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Prince’s family members has been quietly dismissed in recent months, suggesting family members have reached settlements with defendants including the Minnesota doctor who saw Prince in the weeks before his death and the Illinois hospital that treated him for an opioid overdose seven days before he died.

The dismissals largely close one legal chapter in the superstar’s legacy, even as efforts drag on to value and dispose of his estate once pegged at around $200 million.

Harry hopes for calmer future, but not much chance LONDON | Prince Harry says he’s taking a “leap of faith’’ as he steps back from royal duties in an attempt to build a more peaceful life — one free of the journalists who have filmed, photographed and written about him since the day he was born.

But global fame will follow Harry and his TV star wife, Meghan, even as they decamp to the seemingly more benign environment of Canada, said Pauline Maclaran, a business professor at Royal Holloway University of London and author of “Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture.’’

“They believe that if they are not representing the monarchy any longer, the tabloid press will eventually go away because it will be so expensive for them — that there won’t be the same savage approach. They feel they will be able to control it more from Canada,’’ she said Monday. ”I don’t think they are being very realistic.’’

Film probes radical black-Latino-poor white 1960s alliance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | A new PBS documentary is exploring a little-known movement that brought together blacks, Latinos, and poor whites from Appalachia that later resulted in the upending of politics in the American Midwest.

“The First Rainbow Coalition,” scheduled to begin airing Jan. 27 as part of the Independent Lens series, shows how members of the Black Panther Party organized Puerto Rican radicals and Confederate flag-waving white Southerners to help tackle poverty and discrimination.