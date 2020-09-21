The 'Pandemmys' were weird and sometimes wonderful

It was Regina King, winning her fourth career Emmy on Sunday, who perhaps summed up the proceedings the most succinctly — and accurately: “This is freaking weird."

Why, yes, being handed your Emmy inside your home, by a person you didn't know was coming, with fellow nominees zooming in from their own homes, while host Jimmy Kimmel played to a house of empty seats and cardboard cutouts — well, it WAS weird as heck.

But the “Pandemmys,” as host Kimmel called this strangest of award shows, also worked pretty darned well at times — when Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston weren't coming close to accidentally burning down the Staples Center with an overly zealous attempt to disinfect a winner's envelope with real flames (yes, a coronavirus joke).

Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a 'new chapter'

NEW YORK (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres used her opening monologue of the new season of her daytime talk show to address allegations of a toxic work environment, apologizing for things “that never should have happened.”

"I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show,” she said in a video posted Monday.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” started its 18th season in Los Angeles with the host on stage for the first time in months after taping from DeGeneres’s home during quarantine. There wasn’t a studio audience but a virtual one, with faces beamed in on monitors put in the audience seats.

“We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future," she said. "We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.”

Meghan's lawyers deny she cooperated with royal book authors

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for a British newspaper publisher that's being sued for invasion of privacy by the Duchess of Sussex argued Monday that she made personal information public by cooperating with the authors of a book about her relationship with Prince Harry. Her lawyers deny the claim.

The former Meghan Markle is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website over five February 2019 articles that published portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Harry in 2018.

Meghan, 39, is seeking damages from publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd. for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and data protection breaches.

The publisher is contesting the claim. It argues that Meghan must have known the letter to her father would likely become public.

Emmy winners highlight push for social justice

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Regina King and Uzo Aduba used the come-as-you-are fashion edict for Sunday's virtual Emmy Awards to highlight the national struggle for social justice.

Both Black actresses wore T-shirts featuring Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT from Louisville, Kentucky, who was shot and killed by police in March. King’s T-shirt featured Taylor’s face.

“The cops still haven’t been held accountable,” King said in a Zoom session with media. “She represents just decades, hundreds of years of violence against Black bodies. Wearing Breonna’s likeness and representing her and her family and the stories that we were exploring, presenting and holding a mirror up to on ‘Watchmen,’ it felt appropriate to represent with Breonna Taylor.”

King won for actress in a limited series or a TV movie as the masked hero in HBO's “Watchmen.”