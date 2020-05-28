Sitcom casts to do virtual reading for Asian Heritage Month

The casts of “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Kim’s Convenience” are partnering for one night for charity.

In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the ensembles of both TV comedies will do live online table reads of their respective pilot episodes on Saturday, according to Deadline.

It will be a reunion for Randall Park, Constance Wu and the rest of the “Fresh Off the Boat” cast. The ABC series about a Taiwanese American family ended in February after six seasons.

Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience,” which is available in the U.S. on Netflix, was recently renewed for a fifth and sixth season. It centers on a Korean family running a convenience store in Toronto. The show’s stars include Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon and Simu Liu — who is set to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Asian superhero.

Both trailblazing shows have been praised for their portrayals of Asian families on prime time TV.

The table reads will be free to watch. But for a minimum donation of $10, access will be given to a joint Zoom Q&A afterward. Donations — either in U.S. or Canadian dollars — will benefit Asian arts organizations in both countries.

The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. CDT on the Facebook and YouTube channels of organizer Seed&Spark.

New novel coming in 2021 from author of ‘The Revenant’

NEW YORK | The author of “The Revenant,” the historical novel adapted into the Oscar-winning movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, will be publishing his first new work of fiction in nearly 20 years.

Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that Michael Punke’s “Ridgeline” will be released in June 2021. The book is set in the American West in the 1860s and “interweaves the perspectives of key U.S. Army officers, the family members they brought with them to settle the West, and the indigenous people who fought off the invasion of their land, including the legendary Crazy Horse,” according to Henry Holt.

“The Revenant,” his previous novel, came out in 2002 and told the story of a frontiersman in the Missouri Territory in the 1820s. It was adapted into a 2015 film of the same name and brought DiCaprio an Academy Award for best actor.

Punke is a former U.S. Ambassador to the World Trade Organization and is currently vice president of global public policy at Amazon Web Services. His other books include the nonfiction releases “Fire and Brimstone: The North Butte Mining Disaster of 1917” and “Last Stand.”

Winfrey, Pitt part of Grammys special for essential workers

NEW YORK | The Grammys is putting together an event featuring Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Herbie Hancock and Harry Connick, Jr. to honor essential workers across America.

The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards annually, announced Thursday that the two-hour special, “United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes,” will air June 21 on CBS.

“United We Sing” will follow Connick Jr. — who is hosting — and his filmmaker-daughter Georgia Connick on a road trip celebrating and thanking essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Winfrey, Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger and Drew Brees will also deliver special messages to workers.

The event will also feature performances by Hancock, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Andra Day, Irma Thomas, Trombone Shorty, Rockin Dopsie, Jon Batiste and Connick Jr.

ASCAP to honor songwriters, publishers with virtual awards

NEW YORK | The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers is going virtual with its annual awards shows this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The performing rights organization announced Thursday that it will hold three-day virtual events — that will stream on ASCAP’s social media channels — for its four awards shows, which focus on pop, R&B/rap, Latin and film music.

The ASCAP Pop Music Awards will be held June 17 through 19; the ASCAP Screen Music Awards on June 23 through 25; the ASCAP Latin Music Awards on July 7 through 9; and the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on July 15 through 17.

“Even though we can’t be together ‘in real life’ this time, we are so excited to honor (artists) virtually so that we can all connect and share our collective love of music,” Paul Williams, ASCAP’s president and chairman of the board, said in a statement Thursday. “We invite music fans everywhere to join us in toasting their music and what their creative work adds to our lives.”

Other awards shows are skipping a traditional ceremony this year because of the coronavirus, including the Daytime Emmy Awards and the BET Awards.

ASCAP will honor some of today’s top songwriters and publishers at its ASCAP Virtual Awards; winners and guest participants will be announced later. Last year the organization gave awards to Billie Eilish and her brother-collaborator Finneas, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Cardi B and Daddy Yankee.