Major Waikiki hotel temporarily closing amid virus outbreak

HONOLULU | One of Waikiki’s largest hotels said Friday that it will close for at least the next few weeks in response to the coronavirus.

The Hale Koa Hotel is an 818-room hotel run by the U.S. military for service members, veterans and their families. It occupies 72 acres of prime beachfront in Waikiki, the center of tourism in Hawaii.

“It is now apparent that this crisis requires collective action to slow its progression in the United States. Guests will be asked to return to their home station as soon as they can make the necessary travel arrangements,” the hotel said in a statement on its website.

There have been no reported cases of the disease at the hotel. It is waiving cancellation and early departure fees. It’s continuing to accept reservations for dates after April 15 but said it will make a determination on reopening when it’s safe for guests and staff.

Gov. David Ige has asked travelers to postpone their vacations for the next 30 days as the state tries to slow the spread of the virus. To date, 26 people in Hawaii have tested positive for the disease. All had either traveled out of state or had close contact with someone who did.

Other state leaders, including House Speaker Scott Saiki, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and a Senate special committee on the virus, have called on Ige to take a tougher stance, saying he should impose a two-week quarantine on arriving passengers.

Saiki also called for “an immediate statewide shutdown” for the next 15 days.

Ige has directed bars and clubs to close and for restaurants to only serve takeout or delivery meals. State and county officials have closed parks.

Other states, including California, New York and Illinois, have ordered people to stay at home except to get essentials.

Virus causing ‘staggering’ rise in Iowa unemployment claims

DES MOINES, Iowa | Iowa is seeing a “staggering” number of claims for unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pummels the state and national economy, officials said Friday.

The job losses are piling up as Iowa, like other states across the country, has taken moves to limit the spread of the virus by ordering the closure of restaurants, bars and other gathering spots and encouraged people to stay at home. To alleviate some of the pain of those moves, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a state emergency declaration designed to offer an array of relief to Iowa residents.

Speaking with Reynolds at a news conference, Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said the daily number of unemployment claims being filed is similar to what the agency would receive in a busy month.

“We are seeing an unprecedented number of claims,” Townsend said. “It’s pretty staggering to see the number of claims we’re receiving.”

Townsend declined to give specific numbers but said those would be released next week. People with questions about filing for unemployment should go to the agency’s website or call, she said.

Because of the surge in applicants, it can take up to a half hour to get help on the phone, but starting Monday the agency would shift 162 employees from other duties to help take calls, Townsend said.

The upheaval caused by the virus has prompted Reynolds to declare the state emergency, which includes the temporary suspension of penalties and interest on late property tax payments, prevents some home evictions and allows bars and restaurants to sell unopened bottles of alcohol for consumption off premises.

The declaration, which takes effect immediately, runs through April 16. For that period, Iowa concealed-carry gun permits will not expire and regulations requiring in-person delivery of concealed-carry permit applications are suspended.

The declaration also relaxes transportation regulations, making it easier to transport agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products and other household goods.

On Friday, the state reported there had been one additional case of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 45.

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Although the state has increased staffing at its hygienic laboratory and can process more tests, officials are still struggling to get enough test kits, chemicals and swabs, said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.

“We are working to expand testing capacity in our state and we’re working on that every single day,” Reisetter said. “We do fully expect at some point in time for testing capacity to expand and at that point in time tests might be available to more Iowans.”

Until then, she said, the available tests needed to go to people who are hospitalized.

The state’s response to the outbreak came as officials announced a dental student is the first COVID-19 case reported on the University of Iowa campus.

A patient seen by the student when the student was symptomatic has been notified, university officials said, as have other students with whom he came in contact. The dentistry student is in isolation off campus.

Coronavirus cases in Arizona climb; Guard to assist stores

PHOENIX | About 200 members of the Arizona National Guard have been activated to help with food distribution, as daily life becomes increasingly restricted by efforts to contain the coronavirus, officials said Friday.

The head of the Guard in Arizona, Maj. General Michael McGuire, said the operation is still largely in the planning phase and more guardsmen will probably hit the streets next week. He says there are no worries about civil unrest and the Guard’s work is focused on logistics as the food distribution system faces extraordinary demand.

“I’m not at all concerned about civil unrest in the great state of Arizona,” McGuire said. “We’re all your neighbors, we’re there together, we live in these communities.”

He said the Guard’s main mission is to fill gaps in grocery store logistics by helping with distribution using Guard drivers and manpower. He urged people to take available store jobs or seek volunteer opportunities to help.

“Right now, our greatest concern is allaying people’s concerns over the fact that we’re having this binge buying and the trepidation that builds in the public when the shelves are empty.,” McGuire said.”We have the food, we have the supplies, we have the demand. We just have to link the food and supply to the demand.”

The Guard deployment so far represents a tiny portion of the force of more than 8,000 civilian and military personnel. McGuire said he has no plans to activate the Guard’s medical personnel because that would pull them out of the civilian health care system.

Gov. Doug Ducey said grocery stores that are normally restocked with two trucks are requiring a dozen truckloads of goods because of the binge buying. He spoke to reporters at St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, where officials said they’re seeing near-record levels of demand and a drop in donations amid the need for volunteers.

The Guard activation was one of several decisions Ducey made Thursday as he intensified his response to the virus outbreak under growing pressure to take more assertive action. He also suspended elective surgeries to maintain medical supplies and free up personnel and closed businesses in areas with known cases of COVID-19.

But he said Friday he didn’t plan on ordering people in Arizona to stay home, as California Gov. Gavin Newsome did on Thursday.

“I am not,” Ducey said. “I am going to follow the guidance of public health.”

Sick people or those with underlying health conditions should stay at home, he said,

The number of cases statewide jumped Friday to 63, an increase of nearly 20. A dozen of the new cases were found in the most populous county of Maricopa. Santa Cruz County saw its first case.

Dr. Cara M. Christ of the Arizona Department of Health Services said there are about 1,500 to 1,800 known intensive care beds around the state, and her staff is working to identify additional ventilators that may be in specialty care hospitals, surgical centers or elsewhere. The state has requested 5,000 ventilators from the federal government.

“We are always thinking potential worst-case scenario and trying to get the supplies that we need,” Christ said. “We know there are going to be limited supplies, so we’re trying to get them into Arizona before we believe that we could reach peak capacity.”

Navajo Nation health authorities reported 14 cases on the reservation and issued a “shelter in place” order for people in the Chilchinbeto community in northeastern Arizona, where seven of the cases were identified. That could be hard to enforce, however, because the rural community has no local services and residents must leave town to buy supplies. Chilchinbeto is a community of 500 people.

The other seven cases were in the Chinle, Arizona, and Shiprock, New Mexico, areas. Only three of the Navajo Nation cases are reflected in Arizona’s official count of 63 cases.

Under Ducey’s executive orders, bars, movie theaters and gyms will be required to close and restaurants are restricted to takeout and drive-thru service starting Friday in the eight counties with COVID-19 cases. Those are Coconino, Graham, Maricopa, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yavapai counties.

Restaurants will be able to deliver alcoholic beverages with the purchase of food, an effort to limit the huge financial hit that restaurants are facing.

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, older adults and people with health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

