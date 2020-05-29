No rodeo festival dashes Wyoming city’s hopes amid COVID-19

CHEYENNE, Wyo. | The Just Dandy women’s clothing store in downtown Cheyenne has endured fire, flooding, recessions and so far the coronavirus pandemic, but will this year’s cancellation of the city’s famous cowboy-and-rodeo festival, Cheyenne Frontier Days, be the daddy-of-’em-all disaster?

“I think everybody went into mourning,” store owner Virginia Brinkerhoff said. “It was a hard choice to make. But I hope we can all survive it, the financial impact it’s going to cause.”

Downtown in Wyoming’s capital city looks like a doleful country song these days, with many landmark businesses — such as The Albany, a bar and restaurant known for its steak sandwiches — shut down amid easing but still strict health orders to contain the coronavirus.

Traffic has lessened to the point of days long ago. On a weekday afternoon, you can stand in the middle of Capitol Avenue, take a carefully framed photo of the Wyoming Capitol at one end of the thoroughfare and more of the historic Union Pacific train depot in the opposite direction, before having to step aside for traffic.

Frontier Days — called the “Daddy of ‘Em All” and billed as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo — offered hope to many locals that at least some of the 140,000 people who visit this plains city of 64,000 for the late July rodeo and associated carnival, parades, huge public pancake breakfasts and standing-room-only drinking would be back this year to perk things up.

Those hopes ended Wednesday, when Gov. Mark Gordon and Frontier Days leaders announced that the event couldn’t safely take place for the first time in its 124-year history.

Not even when hard times prompted an all-volunteer force to take charge of Frontier Days during the Great Depression, or when a pilot and two bulls were killed in a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds jet crash at the rodeo arena in 1977, has this show not gone on.

“It’s heartbreaking in every way imaginable,” said City Councilman Jeff White, a 25-year Frontier Days volunteer who got married in a museum at the rodeo grounds. “Not being able to see all the friends I’ve made over the years — just really tough.”

Health-wise, COVID-19 has left Wyoming relatively unscathed. The least-populated state ranks near the bottom of states for deaths and active cases.

Wyoming’s economy is another matter. Diminished electricity use during the pandemic has hit coal mining hard in the top coal-producing state. A global oil price war and coronavirus-related demand problems have slammed the state’s big oil and gas industries.

Not even accounting for potential bankruptcies in the minerals industry, the state is looking at an up to $1.5 billion revenue hit over the next two years — equivalent to all state spending on public education or the entire state workforce, take your pick.

In the home state of the gradually reopening Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, the effect on tourism remains to be seen at the outset of summer tourism season. No Frontier Days, which pumps about $28 million into the southeastern Wyoming economy every summer, won’t help.

Cheyenne struggled to fill potholes even before the coronavirus, which led to the layoff of 17 city workers. The loss of Frontier Days “just adds to our already serious budget situation,” White said.

But it’s the blow to Cheyenne’s very identity, as a place where cattle barons built Victorian mansions and steam engines on the Transcontinental Railroad linked the coasts of an expanding nation, that matters even more for White and others.

“The harder thing for us is, this has been such an important part of our DNA for so long,” Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.

“My grandfather said when these times come, that’s when you stand up straight, dust yourself off and start walking forward. He was a rancher who grew up during the Depression. That’s exactly what we’re going to have to do,” Steenbergen added.

Not everybody here feels the same about Frontier Days. While many locals take time off work in late July to be part of the 2,000-strong volunteer army that runs the event, many others get out of town to avoid the crowds.

Some downtown store owners, including one who grumbled about the political influence of top-ranking Frontier Days volunteers and declined to talk on the record, took the opportunity to complain to a roving reporter that even as Frontier Days draws thousands to Cheyenne, the event’s organizers work to steer tourists toward favored, itinerant vendors at the rodeo grounds a few miles away.

“There could be more attention and focus for downtown, without so much at Frontier Park. So that’s our hope as merchants downtown, is trying to rally together and pull some attention to downtown and work with each other,” said Breck Collier, owner of the downtown art, jewelry and furniture shop Red Bison Home.

Frontier Days tries to promote the whole city and brings big dollars to downtown businesses, especially bars and restaurants, Frontier Days President and CEO Tom Hirsig said.

“They do get circulated through those stores eventually. All we can do is bring people to town and provide good entertainment,” Hirsig said.

The cancellation will be “sad for a long time,” but organizers had their fingers crossed for a big return next year, Hirsig said.

“We’re all in the same boat, and we’re all going to suffer the social consequences and economic consequences. But what can you do?” said Brinkerhoff, who opened the Just Dandy clothes store 48 years ago.

Losing this year’s Frontier Days won’t make or break Just Dandy, she said, which recently reopened after missing the also-important Mother’s Day and school graduation gift seasons.

“I’ve been through some devastation, but never to the point I had to close my store up for two months,” Brinkerhoff said. “It’s life. Who knows what will come out of this? I think we’ll come out of this stronger and smarter.”

Some New Mexico counties feel pinch as police issue warnings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | Some New Mexico counties have seen visitor spending collapse while others have seen revenues in the construction and agriculture industries grow in recent months, according to data released Friday by the state Economic Development Department.

The numbers for the third quarter of the fiscal year — from January to March — includes the first weeks of the coronavirus health emergency when businesses were ordered to close or curtail operations.

“We know this data is already proving valuable to lawmakers and local officials as they quantify the economic impact of the COVID-19 health emergency on businesses and consumers,” Economic Development Secretary Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in a statement. “We hope this information leads to more collaboration as we all move forward to make the best decisions for New Mexico.”

In Santa Fe County, where visitor spending is critical for the economy, the accommodations and food services sector saw a year-over-year decline of $14 million, or about 12%. The arts and entertainment sector declined $3 million, or 15%.

Bernalillo County, which includes the state’s largest metro area, saw a 38% drop in arts and entertainment spending, which represents a $19 million loss. Lodging and food was down by more than $56 million, or 13%.

Elsewhere, San Miguel County saw big gains in the construction and arts, entertainment and recreation sectors. Revenue from the agriculture sector marked an increase in Doña Ana County, and Chaves County saw a 41% increase in construction spending from a year ago.

New Mexico is preparing to ease many restrictions on businesses beginning next week. State officials have said opening more of the economy will depend on whether New Mexicans abide by the rules and whether the pace of infection remains below peak levels.

Officials warned early on that state police officers would handle any complaints about businesses operating in violation of the order — first with a warning and then subsequent citations that could carry fines between $100 and $5,000.

State police said Friday they have issued 175 cease-and-desist orders. Just a handful of those cases have resulted in citations.

Despite Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s announcement that restaurants and gyms would be allowed to operate at 50% of capacity starting Monday critics are raising questions about the stricter limits on houses of worship.

House Republican Whip Rod Montoya of Farmington said the Democratic governor was marginalizing the importance of faith.

“How in the world can the governor continue to limit worship services to 25%, at the same time allowing gyms to open to 50%? It’s increasingly obvious how little she thinks of your right to practice your religious beliefs as you so choose,” he said. “Most churches and pastors across New Mexico have been patient up to this point, but there comes a time when enough is enough.”

A message seeking comment from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, one of the oldest Catholic dioceses in the nation and the largest in New Mexico, was not immediately returned.

New Mexico has nearly 7,500 confirmed cases, with more than half of those in McKinley and San Juan counties. The death toll stands at 344, while about 200 people remain hospitalized. State health officials say more than 188,000 tests have been done.

Not all water parks reopen despite eased Abbott restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas | It may be days or weeks before some Texas water parks reopen, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s order allowing many to reopen Friday.

Earlier this week, Abbott loosened restrictions on water parks to allow 25% occupancy of their capacity, as well as shopping mall food courts with social distancing, adult recreational sports and driver’s education programs. It was another step in his phased reopening of statewide activities after the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

But not all water parks reopened immediately. For example, Hawaiian Falls reopened its parks in Roanoke, Waco and Mansfield on Friday but won’t reopen its park in The Colony until Thursday and in Garland until next Friday. Big Rivers in New Caney and Typhoon Texas in Houston and Austin have reopened, but Schlitterbahn said it would not reopen its New Braunfels and Galveston until mid-June. The same was announced for NRH2O in North Richland Hills. No opening date has been announced yet for Six Flags Hurricane Harbor parks in Arlington and Houston.

Although adult recreation sports may resume Sunday, games and similar competitions must wait until June 15. Continued social distancing is urged for food courts.

The reopening comes a day after Abbott announced that he would allow outdoor professional sporting events to admit spectators starting in June, but the numbers in attendance would be strictly limited to 25% of normal venue capacity. Indoor events will still be without spectators.

The steps come a week after Abbott allowed bars, breweries and tasting rooms were allowed to reopen Friday at 25% capacity and with other social distancing measures in place. Rodeos, bingo halls and aquariums also were allowed to reopen. Restrictions on restaurants, which were allowed to reopen May 1 at 25% customer capacity, were loosened to allow 50% occupancy.

The total of confirmed cases reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, rose by 1,230 on Friday. That was 625 fewer than Thursday, when the most new cases of the outbreak were reported. That brought the total to 59,776, with 19,312 cases now active, and 25 new COVID-19-related deaths bringing the Texas death toll for the outbreak to 1,601.

The true numbers are likely higher, however, because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Slaughterhouses reopen, farmers still euthanizing pigs

DES MOINES, Iowa | Meatpacking plants that had to briefly close due to coronavirus outbreaks have been back up and running for weeks, but production backlogs are forcing farmers to euthanize thousands of hogs that can’t be processed, drawing complaints from animal welfare advocates.

In Iowa, where nearly one-third of the nation’s hogs are raised, the temporary closure of slaughterhouses led to a backup of about 600,000 pigs, state Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said. Those plants now are operating at about 80% capacity, but that’s not enough to clear the backlog, and efforts to sell directly to consumers or process hogs at small slaughterhouses for donation to food banks aren’t enough to avoid euthanizing some animals.

Adding to the problem was the temporary closure Thursday of another hog processing plant in Storm Lake, Iowa, because of a coronavirus outbreak.

“That backlog is larger than those solutions can address, so producers are already having to and will continue to have to look at the very difficult and emotional decision to euthanize their animals to prevent animal welfare issues,” Naig said.

Farmers say they’re left with no choice but to euthanize hogs because they haven’t been able to ship out some animals for more than a month, and as they become larger and young pigs grow, there isn’t enough space in the buildings that house them. Slaughterhouses also aren’t designed to efficiently process hogs once they get too large, so farmers have few options.

The preferred methods of euthanizing hogs include gunshots, bolt guns or electrocution, but when thousands of animals must be destroyed en masse, one option is to shut off ventilation causing heat to build up and kill them, said Chris Rademacher, a veterinarian and associate director of Iowa State University’s Iowa Pork Industry Center.

Farmers must consider the physical and emotional toll it would take on employees to have to shoot or electrocute thousands of hogs individually, Rademacher said.

“There’s a mental strain to have to individually repeat this potentially thousands of times,” he said. “We’re sailing in uncharted waters in the truest sense here.”

Last week, the animal welfare group Direct Action Everyone placed cameras in a hog operation in Grundy County, Iowa, and recorded the killing of hogs using heat. In the video, pigs can be heard squealing and workers are later shown walking among carcasses and using bolt guns to kill animals that remain alive.

The organization filed a criminal livestock neglect complaint with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and on Friday released excerpts of the video.

“An element of good that has emerged from the ravages of COVID-19, and of this investigation, is that the longstanding systemic abuses of animal agriculture have been openly exposed for the world to see,” Matt Johnson, the group’s leader, said.

Ingrid Newkirk, president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also blasted the practice of using heat to kill hogs.

“Steaming pigs alive and roasting them to death show that cruelty to animals is a part of pig farmers’ way of life, and the only way to stop this — given that pig farmers have made themselves above the law — is for people to run from buying pork, screaming as loudly as the pigs scream in the barns.,” Newkirk said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office declined to charge the operation, owned by Iowa Select Farms, and on Friday Sheriff Rick Penning confirmed he charged Johnson and a woman from Indiana with trespass, a simple misdemeanor. Court dates were set for August.

Iowa Select Farms owner Jeff Hansen said his company worked with animal welfare experts, veterinarians and technicians to oversee the process after making “the painful decision to euthanize some of our herd.”

“It is no surprise that, at this most difficult moment, an animal activist group is attempting to use this to promote their own agenda,” he said. “We are in tremendous pain knowing that this awful decision had to be made. Recording and releasing video of the euthanasia process only reinforces the hurt our team feels.”

Iowa Select Farms markets more than 4 million hogs a year on 800 farms in 50 counties in Iowa.

Naig also criticized the video.

“I think that our producers are experiencing an unprecedented disruption in their business and their way of life and we’ve got folks with a clear agenda and they’re kicking our farmers when they’re down,” Naig said.

An estimated 2.5 million hogs nationwide have not been sent to slaughterhouses because of the pandemic, and about 100,000 per week are added to the backlog, Neil Dierks, CEO of the National Pork Producers Council, said during a news conference Thursday.

“We haven’t gotten to the point of stasis on this where the current market-ready hogs can get processed,” he said.

Chad Leman, a hog farmer in Eureka, Illinois, said he had 4,000 pigs backed up on his farm and that the packers he sells to are operating at 75% capacity.

“Unless they can somehow figure out to miraculously harvest about 130% of their usual capacity we will continue to back up pigs albeit at a slightly slower pace,” he said. “What’s important to understand is you can’t just shut the spigot off and turn it back on with pork production.”

— From AP reports