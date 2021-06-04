Brazil's Amazon deforestation reaches record level for May

RIO DE JANEIRO | Preliminary government data released on Friday has raised concern that the coming dry season will see even more deforestation of Brazil's Amazon than last year's surge of cutting.

The area deforested in May, determined based on satellite images, jumped 41% compared to the same month in 2020, according to daily alerts compiled by the National Institute for Space Research's Deter monitoring system.

That data is considered a reliable leading indicator for more complete calculations released at year end.

May marks the beginning of the dry season in the Amazon, when deforestation tends to spike. Deforestation in the month reached 1,180 square kilometers (456 square miles), the most for any May in at least five years. April and March figures also topped all prior readings for those respective months since the 2015-2016 start of the data series.

The data comes as President Jair Bolsonaro's government faces heightened scrutiny and skepticism regarding his recent pledges to rein in deforestation, and as officials including his environment minister are under investigation for possibly facilitating the export of illegally cut timber. A separate probe is investigating whether Environment Minister Ricardo Salles obstructed an operation to seize illegal timber; he has denied wrongdoing in both cases.

The Climate Observatory, a network of environmental nonprofits warned that the data released Friday marks a worrisome start to the dry season that is worst between June and August.

"If the trend continues over the next two months, the official deforestation rate in 2021 could end with an unprecedented rise," the group said in a statement. Deforestation last year surged to a level unseen since 2008.

The annual deforestation tally, compiled with a more accurate system called Prodes, uses at least four different satellites to capture images. This helps to eliminate error caused by cloud cover in the satellite images of the monthly preliminary data.

Low rainfall in some parts of the Amazon from November to April complicates the outlook for destruction in the Amazon, where often trees are felled and then burned to clear land for pasture. Some regions, particularly those along the biome's southern edge, have received 60% of their historic average rainfall, international environmental group WWF said in a statement.

May deforestation data "show an extremely critical situation," Mauricio Voivodic, WWF's executive director for Brazil, said in the statement. "In an environment with deforestation encouraged by federal government rhetoric and complete weakening of environmental regulation, this year's drought added to the very high deforestation rates creates a situation conducive to big burnings."

Trudeau wants Vatican apology for church-run school abuses

TORONTO | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he is "deeply disappointed" the Roman Catholic Church has not offered a formal apology and made amends for its role in Canada's former system of church-run Indigenous boarding schools after the remains of 215 children were located at what was once the country's largest such institution.

Trudeau called on the church to "step up" and take responsibility after years of silence.

"As a Catholic, I am deeply disappointed by the position that the Catholic Church has taken now and over the past many years," Trudeau said.

"When I went to the Vatican a number of years ago I directly asked His Holiness, Pope Francis, to move forward on apologizing, on asking for forgiveness, on restitution, on making these records available, and we're still seeing resistance from the church, possibly from the church in Canada."

But Trudeau said the church is "silent" and "not stepping up."

"It's not showing the leadership that quite frankly is supposed to be at the core of our faith, of forgiveness, of responsibility, of acknowledging truth," Trudeau said.

He said the government has "tools" it can use if the church itself doesn't release documents.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 First Nations children in Canada were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools as an effort to assimilate them into Canadian society. The Canadian government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse was rampant in the schools, with students beaten for speaking their native languages.

Trudeau said Catholics across the country should reach out to bishops and cardinals on this issue.

"We expect the church to step up and take responsibility for its role in this and be there to help with the grieving and healing including with records," Trudeau said. "It's something the United Church and others have done. It's something we are still waiting for the Catholic Church to do."

The Vatican spokesman did not respond to requests for comment this week about demands for a formal apology from the pope.

Former Pope Benedict met with a group of former students and victims in 2009 and told them of his "personal anguish" over their suffering, a meeting that was termed an expression of sadness and solidarity.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops announced in 2018 that the pope could not personally apologize for residential schools, though he has not shied away from recognizing injustices faced by Indigenous people around the world.

The archbishop of Vancouver, however, apologized on Wednesday.

The United, Presbyterian and Anglican churches already have apologized for their roles in the abuse, as has the Canadian government, which has offered compensation.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in British Columbia has said the remains of 215 children were confirmed last month at the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, with the help of ground-penetrating radar. So far none has been excavated.

Casimir said her nation wants a public apology from the Catholic Church. She adds that the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, which ran almost half of Canada's residential schools, has yet to release any records about the school.

Casimir said the nation's findings are so far preliminary and she expects a final report, including technical details, will be ready by the end of the month.

"This is not a mass grave site but rather unmarked burial sites that are to our knowledge also undocumented," she said.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School was Canada's largest such facility and was operated by the Roman Catholic Church between 1890 and 1969. The federal government then ran it as a day school until 1978, when it was closed. Nearly three-quarters of the 130 schools were run by Catholic missionary congregations.

A papal apology was one of the 94 recommendations made by a government-established Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and Trudeau asked the pope to consider such a gesture during his visit to the Vatican in 2017.

Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, said that in his rebuke, Trudeau didn't point out that residential schools were created and funded by the government. "The Catholic Church ran most of the schools but devoted few of its own resources to them beyond personnel paid for by the government," Wiseman said.

Turkey says it's made a new natural gas find in Black Sea

ANKARA, Turkey | Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that a 135-billion cubic meter natural gas reserve has been discovered in Black Sea waters, which could help the energy-dependent country cover its needs in the years to come.

The announcement follows one last year that another 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas were found in the Black Sea.

"Our Fatih drilling ship has made a 135-billion cubic meter new natural gas discovery in the Sakarya gas field's Amasra-1 borehole," Erdogan said at the opening of a new port in the Black Sea coastal province of Zonguldak.

"Our total gas discovery in the Black Sea has now reached 540 billion cubic meters," he said, adding that more gas discoveries in the region were possible.

The government says it plans to extract and use the gas by 2023, in a bid to decrease its dependence on energy imports from Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan.

Erdogan said authorities would work "day and night" to achieve that target.

Turkey has increased its search for offshore hydrocarbon resources. Last year, it sent vessels into the eastern Mediterranean, touching off a maritime border dispute with neighboring Greece and Cyprus.

Afghan army: 20 die in hit on Taliban, including civilians

KABUL, Afghanistan | An Afghan airstrike on Friday that targeted Taliban fighters inside an abandoned army base in southern Helmand province killed at least 20 people, including some civilians, reports said.

There were conflicting accounts about the site of the strike and the number of casualties, adding to concerns that as the U.S. military and NATO forces complete their pull out from the war-battered country, Afghanistan would sink into more violence and turmoil.

The military said its air force and troops struck the Taliban in the province's Nahr Saraj district as they were looting weapons and ammunition from the base. It said 20 Taliban fighters and a "few civilians" who were looting with the insurgents were killed.

The Taliban claimed they overran the base, located along a west-south highway linking the cities of Kandahar and Herat, late Thursday.

The insurgents said the death toll on Friday stood at 30 killed, and that all the fatalities allegedly are civilians. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused the Afghan army of conducting airstrikes against civilians.

Both the Taliban and government forces routinely blame each other for attacks in Afghanistan. The assailants are rarely identified and the public is seldom informed of the results of investigations into the many attacks in the capital.

A resident of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussion from both the government and the Taliban, said only civilians were inside the base that had been abandoned by the army, "taking some of the items."

He claimed over 80 people had gathered around the base — allegedly all civilians and passersby — and watched from the highway when the strike happened. He said several trucks and oil tankers caught fire in the strike.

Adding to the controversy, provincial council member Abdul Majid Akhund said the victims were all civilians. However, Helmand council chief Attaullah Afghan said they were unarmed Taliban members.

Officials could not be reached in remote Nahr Saraj district as phone lines with the area were not working.

The United Nations has repeatedly demanded both sides take more precautions to protect civilians. In the first three months of this year, the U.N. mission in Afghanistan said that 1,783 civilians had been killed or wounded in Afghanistan, an increase of 29% over the same period last year.