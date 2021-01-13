Ex.-Michigan Gov. Snyder charged in Flint water crisis

LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with two counts of willful neglect of duty stemming from an investigation of the Flint water crisis.

The charges, shown in an online court record, are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The indictment filed by the attorney general's office is groundbreaking: No governor or former governor in Michigan's 184-year history had been charged with crimes related to their time in that office, according to the state archivist.

Besides Snyder, a Republican who served until 2019, charges are expected against other people, including former officials who served as state health director, Michigan's chief medical executive, Snyder's communications chief and a senior adviser.

Italy puts over 320 on trial for 'ndrangheta mob ties

LAMEZIA TERME, Italy | A trial with more than 320 defendants began Wednesday in southern Italy against the 'ndrangheta crime syndicate, arguably the world's richest criminal organization that quietly amassed power as the Sicilian Mafia lost influence.

Expected to take at least a year, the trial is taking place in a specially constructed high-security bunker on the sprawling grounds of an industrial park in Calabria, the "toe" of the Italian peninsula.

Prosecutors hope the trial will deliver a harsh blow to the 'ndrangheta, the Calabria-based mob organization that has exploited tens of billions of dollars in cocaine revenues over decades to extend its criminal reach across Europe and into several continents.

Anti-mafia Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri told reporters as he arrived at the bunker that the trial, targeting alleged members of a dozen crime clans as well as local officials, businessmen and politicians who were allegedly in cahoots with mobsters, marked a turning point.

Heartening to him and others in Italy who are tackling the 'ndrangheta as well as other Italian crime syndicates are the growing departures from the past, when few dared to provoke mobsters' retaliation by reporting attempts to demand "protection" money from businesses large and small and other forms of intimidation.

"We have been seeing a spike in complaints by businessmen, bullied citizens, victims of usury, people who for years have been under the pall of the 'ndrangheta," Gratteri said.

Investigators say the 'ndrangheta has established bases in much of western, northern and central Europe, Australia, North and South America and is active as well in Africa.

The first three hours of the trial's opening day were consumed by the court's formal rollcall of the defendants and their lawyers. Defendants who are jailed, due to convictions in other cases, could follow the proceedings by a video conference.

The trial grew out of an investigation of 12 clans linked to a convicted 'ndrangheta boss. That figure is Luigi Mancuso, who served 19 years in Italian prison for his role in leading what investigators allege is one of the 'ndrangheta's most powerful crime families, based in the town of Vibo Valentia.

The prosecution has indicated it hopes to call more than 900 witnesses.

Among the accusations being considered by the court are drug and arms trafficking, extortion and Mafia association, a term used in Italy's penal code for members of organized crime groups. Others are charged with complicity with the 'ndrangheta without actually being a member.

Some 325 defendants were ordered to be tried in the court at Lamezia Terme, while some 90 more defendants in the investigation chose to have a fast-track trial, which begins later this month in Calabria. In yet another outgrowth of the same probe, a trial involving five murders begins in February elsewhere in Calabria.

The Lamezia Terme bunker is so vast that a score of video screens has been anchored to the ceiling so participants view the proceedings. There is a sea of tables for 600 lawyers to work on, with microphones and chairs safely distanced to respect COVID-19 health rules.

While the numbers are impressive, this week's trial isn't Italy's largest one against mobsters.

In 1986, in Palermo, in a similarly specially constructed bunker, 475 alleged members of Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian Mafia, went on trial, resulting in more than 300 convictions and 19 life sentences. That trial helped reveal much of the brutal methods and murderous strategies of the top mob bosses on the island, including sensational killings that bloodied the Palermo area during years of power struggles.

In contrast, this trial against the 'ndrangheta aims to get convictions for alleged connivance among mobsters and local politicians, public officials, businessmen and members of secret lodges in an indication of how deeply rooted the syndicate is in the territory.

Based almost entirely on blood ties, the 'ndrangheta for decades was practically immune to turncoats. But their ranks are starting to become more substantial. Among those turning state's evidence in the Lamezia Terme trial is a relative of Mancuso. Several dozen informants in the case come from the 'ndrangheta, but others are from the former ranks of Cosa Nostra in Sicily and could be called to testify.

Awash in cocaine trafficking revenues, the 'ndrangheta has gobbled up hotels, restaurants, pharmacies, car dealerships and other businesses throughout Italy, especially in Rome and the affluent north, criminal investigations have revealed.

The buying spree in past years spread heavily across Europe, as the 'ndrangheta sought to launder illicit revenues but also to make ''clean" money by running legitimate businesses, including in the tourism and hospitality sectors, according to investigators.

Fed survey finds economy slowing in some areas of country

WASHINGTON | A Federal Reserve survey of U.S. business conditions has found modest economic gains at the start of the year, although some parts of the country saw slowdowns stemming from a renewed surge of COVID-19 cases.

The Fed report released Wednesday said that the bulk of the Fed's 12 regions reported modest gains in economic activity in recent weeks.

But three districts — New York, Philadelphia and Cleveland — said that activity had weakened. Two districts — St. Louis and Kansas City — said activity was generally unchanged since the last Fed meeting in mid-December.

The Fed said that reports on consumer spending, which drives 70% of economic activity, were mixed. Some districts reported declines in retail sales and demand for hospitality and leisure services as local governments imposed stricter measures in an effort to contain the surge in virus cases.

"Although the prospect of COVID-19 vaccines has bolstered business optimism for 2021 growth, this has been tempered by concern over the recent virus resurgence and the implications for near-term business conditions," the Fed said.

The Fed's report, known as the beige book, will form the basis for discussions when central bank officials hold their next meeting on interest rates Jan. 26-27.

The Fed pushed interest rates down to a record-tying low of zero to 0.25% last March. The expectation is that rates will remain at ultra-low levels through this year and beyond.

The beige book said that the demand for workers was the strongest in manufacturing, construction and transportation, but employers in those industries were reporting difficulties filling job openings.

Aid chief: US naming Yemen rebels terrorists a famine threat

UNITED NATIONS | The U.N. humanitarian chief is urging the United States to reverse its decision to declare Yemen's Houthi rebels a terrorist group, warning that the designation will likely lead to "a large-scale famine on a scale that we have not seen for nearly 40 years."

Mark Lowcock planned to make the appeal in a speech to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared the Iranian-backed Houthis a "foreign terrorist organization" late Sunday and said the designation will take effect Jan. 19, President Donald Trump's last full day in office before Joe Biden is inaugurated as president.

Lowcock said data show that 16 million of Yemen's 30 million people will go hungry this year.

"Already, about 50,000 people are essentially starving to death in what is essentially a small famine," he said. "Another 5 million are just one step behind them."

Lowcock said every decision made now must take this into account.

Stressing that the terrorist designation has companies pulling back from dealing with Yemenis, Lowcock warned that famine will not be prevented by the licenses the United States has said it will introduce so some humanitarian aid and imports can continue to reach Yemen.

"What would prevent it? A reversal of the decision," Lowcock said.

He said Yemen imports 90% of its food, nearly all purchased through commercial channels, so aid shipments cannot be enough to stave off hunger.

"Aid agencies give people vouchers or cash to buy commercially imported food in the market. Aid agencies cannot -- they simply cannot -- replace the commercial import system," he said.

Six years of war between a U.S.-backed Arab coalition and the Houthi rebels have been catastrophic for Yemen, killing more than 112,000 people and wrecking infrastructure from roads and hospitals to water and electricity networks. It began with the Houthi takeover of the north in 2014, which prompted a destructive air campaign by the Saudi-led coalition, aimed at restoring the internationally recognized government.

Lowcock, the undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said the U.N. talked to commercial traders when the U.S. first raised the possibility of designating the Houthis as terrorists, and they said they weren't sure they would be able to continue importing food.

After the U.S. announcement, Lowcock said, the U.N. went back to the traders and "the Yemeni companies who bring in most of the food are using words like `disaster,' `havoc' and `unimaginable' when they describe to us what they fear is coming."

He said global suppliers, bankers, shippers and insurers for Yemen companies are "very risk-averse" and some are now phoning their Yemeni partners saying "they now plan to walk away from Yemen altogether."

"They say the risks are too high," Lowcock said. "They fear being accidentally or otherwise caught up in U.S. regulatory action which would put them out of business or into jail."

He said some hope they can keep going but if they can "their best-case estimate is that costs could go up by 400 percent" which would make it too expensive for many importers to do business and too expensive for Yemenis to buy food.