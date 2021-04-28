India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system

NEW DELHI | India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse.

The health ministry reported a single-day record 3,293 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing India's total fatalities to 201,187, as the world's second most populous country endures its darkest chapter of the pandemic yet.

The country also reported 362,757 new infections, a new global record, which raised the overall total past 17.9 million.

For the past week, more than 2,000 Indians have died every day.

India thought it had weathered the worst of the pandemic last year, but the virus is now racing through its population and systems are beginning to collapse.

U.S. indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

WASHINGTON | The Justice Department brought federal hate crimes charges Wednesday in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, charging a father and son who armed themselves, chased and fatally shot the 25-year-old Black man after spotting him running in their Georgia neighborhood.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, were charged along with a third man, William "Roddie" Bryan, with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping.

The indictment charges that the McMichaels "armed themselves with firearms, got into a truck and chased Arbery through the public streets of the neighborhood while yelling at Arbery, using their truck to cut off his route and threatening him with firearms."

Arbery, 25, was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, by three close-range shotgun blasts after the McMichaels pursued him in a pickup truck as he was running through their neighborhood.

The McMichaels' lawyers have said they pursued Arbery, suspecting he was a burglar, after security cameras had previously recorded him entering a home under construction. They say Travis McMichael shot Arbery while fearing for his life as they grappled over a shotgun.

Police: 4 people killed in German hospital, woman detained

BERLIN | Four people were found dead at a hospital in the eastern city of Potsdam late Wednesday and a woman was detained, police said.

A spokesman for Brandenburg state police said officers were called to the Oberlin Clinic shortly before 9 p.m. They found the four dead people and a fifth person who was seriously injured, he said.

Herbst said the detained woman was "urgently suspected" of the killings, but declined to immediately provide further details.

Local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported the victims were patients at the clinic and the detained woman was an employee.

Immigration groups launch $50 million effort for citizenship

WASHINGTON | A coalition of immigration advocacy groups is launching a $50 million effort aimed at defending President Joe Biden on immigration and pressuring lawmakers from both parties to pass a pathway to citizenship.

The effort, the details of which were shared first with The Associated Press on Wednesday, is aimed in part at making sure Democrats "actually deliver concrete change in people's lives," according to Lorella Praeli, the president of Community Change Action.

The effort includes a $30 million commitment from a group of advocacy organizations calling themselves We Are Home, in addition to a $20 million commitment from a handful of other immigration groups, including the Mark Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us.