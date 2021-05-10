U.S. restores transgender health protections denied by Trump

WASHINGTON | The federal government will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care, the Biden administration declared Monday, reversing a Trump-era policy that narrowed rights at the intersection of changing social mores and sensitive medical decisions.

It marked the latest step by President Joe Biden to advance the rights of gay and transgender people across society, from military service, to housing, to employment opportunities.

The policy announcement by the Department of Health and Human Services affirms that federal laws forbidding sex discrimination in health care also protect gay and transgender people. The Trump administration had defined "sex" to mean gender assigned at birth, thereby excluding transgender people from the law's umbrella of protection.

"Fear of discrimination can lead individuals to forgo care, which can have serious negative health consequences," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "Everyone — including LGBTQ people — should be able to access health care, free from discrimination or interference, period."

Kansas high school coach, accused of racial slur, fired

OLATHE, Kan. | A Kansas school board has fired a high school baseball coach for allegedly using a racial slur toward a Black player.

The Olathe board met Monday morning and announced the firing of Olathe North High School Coach Pete Flood, the Kansas City Star reported.

The father of the team's only Black player told the Star last week that his son was playing rap music through speakers during batting practice before a recent game. Tony Banks said Flood walked up to Banks' son and used a racial slur in describing rap music.

Banks shared the story on social media, prompting an outcry to fire Flood and prohibit him from coaching again.

DC aims for full reopening, with masks, by June 11

WASHINGTON | Washington, D.C., is emerging from its pandemic quarantine.

With COVID-19 numbers dropping, officials in the nation's capital have announced a reopening timeline that would see all indoor capacity limits eliminated by early June, but with mask requirements still in place.

Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a two-stage plan on Monday, with capacity restrictions on most indoor activities lifting on May 21, with the exception of bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues. Those final categories would see their capacity limits removed by June 11.

The two dates represent a pair of major crossroads moments for Washington, both for the daily lives of its residents and for its hospitality-heavy economy, driven by tourism and conventions.

David Attenborough to address leaders at UN climate summit

LONDON | Veteran British broadcaster David Attenborough has been appointed the "people's advocate" at the global climate summit this year, where he is expected to address political leaders about the need for urgent action to tackle the "crippling" threat of climate change.

The 95-year-old, best known for his documentaries on the natural world such as "Planet Earth," said the coronavirus pandemic has shown how crucial it is to secure international agreements to solve worldwide problems.

"But the problems that await us within the next five to 10 years are even greater," he said in a short video message Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked Attenborough for taking up the role, saying he has inspired millions with his TV work.