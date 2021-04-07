No timetable for withdrawal of troops after U.S., Iraq talks

BAGHDAD | The mission of U.S. forces in Iraq has shifted to training and advisory roles, allowing for redeployment of combat forces remaining in the country, U.S. and Iraq delegates said Wednesday, after a third round of strategic U.S.-Iraq talks.

Statements issued by both sides, however, said the timing of such a redeployment would be determined in upcoming technical talks, without specifying when they would take place. They also stressed the need for continued security cooperation.

The talks — held virtually because of the pandemic — began in June under the Trump administration. Wednesday's round, the first under President Joe Biden, centered on an array of issues, including the presence of U.S. troops in Iraq.

Iraq had requested the latest round, partly in response to pressure from Shiite political factions and militias loyal to Iran that have lobbied for the remaining U.S. troops to leave Iraq. Participants included U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hassan.

Medic who shot 2 was assigned to medical research center

WASHINGTON | A Navy medic who shot and wounded two U.S. sailors before he was killed by police on a nearby Army base was a laboratory technician assigned to a Naval medical research center on the base, according to his service record and a military official.

Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, 38, and the two men he shot Tuesday at a government-leased military warehouse were all assigned to Fort Detrick in Frederick, authorities have said.

Employees at Nicolock Paving Stones, a business located in the same office park as the warehouse, assisted one of the wounded sailors, Navy Hospitalman Casey Nutt, 26, of Germantown, Maryland, after he fled the scene of the initial shooting. Nutt was released from a hospital on Tuesday evening, authorities said in a news release.

Police officers found the other wounded sailor — Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Carlos Portugal, 36, of Frederick — in the warehouse. He remained in critical condition on Wednesday at the same Baltimore trauma center where Nutt was treated, according to the joint news release from police, military officials and the FBI.

Merkel backs 'short, uniform lockdown' across Germany

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday threw her weight behind a "short, uniform lockdown" as the country grapples with a high level of coronavirus cases fueled by the spread of a more contagious variant first detected in Britain.

Armin Laschet, a governor who also leads Merkel's conservative party, called this week for a vaguely defined 2-3 week "bridge lockdown" to control infections while Germany steps up a so-far slow vaccination campaign.

But Demmer said "every call for a short, uniform lockdown is right." She said figures on new cases aren't particularly good at the moment, because of lower testing and reporting over Easter, but a rapid rise in the number of occupied intensive care beds "speaks a very clear language."

6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe

CONCORD, N.H. | Six former staffers at New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center were arrested Wednesday in connection with the abuse of 11 children over the course of a decade, including one who continued working with children for nearly 20 years after he is accused of holding a boy down while colleagues raped him.

The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been under investigation since July 2019, when two former counselors were charged with raping a teenage boy 82 times in the 1990s.

Those charges were dropped last year in order to strengthen the expanded investigation, but both men were arrested again Wednesday and charged with rape, the attorney general's office said. Two others also were charged with rape, while other two were charged with being accomplices to rape. The allegations span from 1994 to 2005.

Virginia becomes first Southern state to legalize marijuana

RICHMOND, Va. | Virginia became the first Southern state to legalize marijuana Wednesday, as lawmakers voted to approve Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed changes to a bill that will allow adults to possess and cultivate small amounts of the drug starting in July.

Northam sent the bill back to lawmakers substantially changed from the version that squeaked out of the General Assembly in February. The amendments lawmakers agreed to Wednesday would accelerate the timeline of legalization by about three years, well before retail sales would begin, a move that's been cheered by racial justice advocates.

"The time has come for our state to legalize marijuana. The amendments ensure that while we're doing the complicated work of standing up a commercial market, we aren't delaying immediate reforms that will make our Commonwealth more equitable for all Virginians," House Majority Leader Charniele Herring said in urging her colleagues to approve the governor's changes.

Democrats said the bill was a matter of urgency, a necessary step to end what state figures show is a disparate treatment of people of color under current marijuana laws.