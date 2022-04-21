13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe
DETROIT | Thirteen sexual assault victims of Larry Nassar are seeking $10 million each from the FBI, claiming a bungled investigation by agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor, lawyers said Thursday.
It's an effort to make the government responsible for assaults that occurred after July 2015. The Justice Department's inspector general concluded that the FBI made fundamental errors when it became aware of allegations against Nassar that year.
Nassar was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics. He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts.
Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics told local FBI agents in 2015 that three gymnasts said they were assaulted by Nassar. But the FBI did not open a formal investigation or inform federal or state authorities in Michigan, according to the inspector general's report.
Los Angeles FBI agents in 2016 began a sexual tourism investigation against Nassar and interviewed several victims but also didn't alert Michigan authorities, the inspector general said.
Honduras ex-president Hernández extradited to U.S.
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras | Honduras extradited former President Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States on Thursday to face drug trafficking and weapons charges in a dramatic reversal for a leader once touted by U.S. authorities as a key ally in the war on the drugs.
Just three months after leaving office, Hernández boarded an airplane handcuffed with agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration bound for the United States, where he faces charges in the Southern District of New York. He faces a three-count indictment charging drug importation and weapons offenses.
In court documents, U.S. prosecutors alleged Hernandez was involved in a "corrupt and violent drug- trafficking conspiracy to facilitate the importation of tons of cocaine into the United States."
Prosecutors charge that Hernandez received millions of dollars from drug cartels, including from notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. They allege he used the money to finance his political campaigns and engaged in voter fraud in the 2013 and 2017 Honduran presidential elections.
Biden drug control plan stresses harm reduction, treatment
President Joe Biden is sending his administration's first national drug control strategy to Congress as the U.S. overdose death toll hit a new record of nearly 107,000 during the past 12 months.
The strategy, released Thursday, is the first national plan to prioritize what's known as harm reduction, said White House drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta. That means it focuses on preventing death and illness in drug users while trying to engage them in care and treatment.
The first physician to head the Office of National Drug Control Policy, Gupta will oversee the strategy, which also includes:
— Targeting the financial activities of transnational criminal organizations that manufacture and traffic illicit drugs in the United States.
— Reducing the supply of illicit drugs smuggled across U.S. borders.
— Improving data systems and research that guide drug policy.
— Making sure the people most in danger of overdose can get evidence-based treatments, including people experiencing homelessness and those in prison or jail.
