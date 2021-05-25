Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal

VIENNA — World powers opened a fifth round of talks with Iran aimed at bringing the United States back into the landmark 2015 nuclear deal meant to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining an atomic bomb, with both sides expressing hope Tuesday that it might be the final series of negotiations.

The talks in Vienna came the day after the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, struck a last-minute agreement with Tehran for a one-month extension to a deal on surveillance cameras at Iran's nuclear sites. The issue wasn't directly related to the ongoing talks on the nuclear accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, but if Iran had not agreed it could have seriously complicated the discussions.

The U.S. is not directly involved in the talks, but an American delegation headed by President Joe Biden's special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, has been in the Austrian capital. Representatives from the other powers involved — Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — have shuttled between the Americans and the Iranians to facilitate indirect talks.

Following a Tuesday afternoon meeting of the so-called Joint Commission, Russian delegate Mikhail Ulyanov, who has consistently been the most optimistic about the possibility of an agreement that would get the U.S. to rejoin the nuclear deal , suggested a resolution was in sight, calling it "the fifth and probably final round of the Vienna talks."

"The participants expressed readiness to do their best to resolve the remaining outstanding issues and to complete negotiations successfully as soon as possible," he tweeted.

Iran's delegate to the talks, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, told Iranian state television as he headed into the session that following "good progress in the last four rounds of talks" he hoped the fifth would be the last.

"There are still important issues that need to be fixed," he said. "We hope that we will be able to reach a final solution during these several days of negotiations."

Malley was more non-committal as he headed back to Vienna, tweeting that the previous round had been "constructive and saw meaningful progress."

"But much work still needs to be done," the U.S. envoy wrote. "On our way to Vienna for a fifth round where we hope we can further advance toward a mutual return to compliance."

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement unilaterally, saying it was not broad enough and needed to be renegotiated. As part of a "maximum pressure" campaign, Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran in an effort to bring Tehran back to the table.

The sanctions crippled Iran's economy, but the Iranian government refused to renegotiate and instead retaliated by slowly and steadily breaking the restrictions on its nuclear activities laid out in the JCPOA. The move was designed to pressure the other parties involved, thus far unsuccessfully, to come up with incentives to offset the U.S. sanctions.

Biden, who was vice president when the original deal was negotiated, has said he wants the U.S. to rejoin but that Iran has to return to complete compliance. Iran has insisted that all American sanctions imposed under Trump be dropped, including measures that were taken in response to non-nuclear issues.

In Jerusalem on Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the decision to re-engage with the Iranians and said the U.S. has kept Israel and other partners informed throughout the process. Israel, a close ally, has opposed efforts to revive the nuclear deal, saying it does not have adequate protections to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

"What have we seen since we pulled out of the agreement? Well, Iran has stopped abiding by some of the critical constraints in the agreement. And as a result, it is far closer today to the ability to produce fissile material for nuclear weapons in short order than it was even before the deal was reached. And certainly, during the dependency of the deal itself."

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S.

With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults in the quest to end the pandemic. But earlier this month, the U.S. and Canada authorized another vaccine — the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech — to be used starting at age 12.

Moderna aims to be next in line, saying it will submit its teen data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.

The company studied more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds. Preliminary findings showed the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection in kids as it does in adults, and the same kind of temporary side effects such as sore arms, headache and fatigue.

June summit set for Biden, Putin as tensions rise

WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed Tuesday to meet next month in Geneva, a face-to-face encounter the White House hopes will help bring some predictability to a fraught relationship that's only worsened in the first months of the Democratic administration.

The June 16 summit is being tacked on to the end of Biden's first international trip as president: He'll also visit Britain for a meeting of Group of Seven world leaders and attend a NATO summit in Brussels.

The agenda is expected to include discussion of Russian action in neighboring Ukraine, this week's forced diversion of a Lithuania-bound flight by Russian-ally Belarus, efforts by both nations to stem the coronavirus pandemic and more. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said no preconditions were set for the meeting.

The White House is setting low expectations for the meeting. It isn't expected to lead to any major breakthroughs — let alone the sort of reset of U.S.-Russian relations pursued by Biden's old boss, Barack Obama.

GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments

WASHINGTON | Republican leaders forcefully condemned GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday, calling her comments comparing COVID-19 safety measures like mask-wearing to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany "appalling."

"Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling," House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a statement, which stopped short of calling for Greene to face disciplinary measures. "The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling."

Greene, a conservative firebrand from Georgia, has thrived on stirring controversy, pushing conspiracy theories and forcefully confronting her colleagues since taking her seat in the House in January. But, until now, Republican leaders have proven hesitant to criticize her and refused to join with Democrats earlier this year when they voted to strip her of committee assignments.

Their rebuke Tuesday came after Greene made an appearance on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler with David Brody," released last Thursday. In her interview, Greene called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "mentally ill" and suggested that the rules were comparable to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.