Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. | The four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were swayed by informants and federal agents who targeted them for their anti-government views, defense attorneys said Wednesday, portraying the men as big talkers and wannabes who never meant what they said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth argued that the men were "willing, eager, if not already preparing" to get Whitmer before investigators infiltrated the group. He said the men — angry about COVID-19 restrictions the Democratic governor imposed early in the pandemic — recruited militia and prepared to break into Whitmer's home, tie her up and take her.
Investigators stepped in and stopped a "tragedy" when the men were planning to acquire a bomb to blow up a bridge near Whitmer's home to stop police from quickly responding, Roth told jurors during his opening statement in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
"These were not people who were all talk," he said. "These were people who wanted to separate themselves from people who were all talk."
Four men face trial: Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris. They're accused of taking critical steps over several months, including secret messaging, gun drills in the woods and a night drive to northern Michigan to scout Whitmer's second home and figure out how to blow up the bridge.
After the prosecutor and three of four defense lawyers made opening statements, the U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker took the unusual step of allowing them to speak again to specifically address an entrapment defense — a claim that the government induced the men to commit crimes that they wouldn't otherwise have committed.
Defense attorney Joshua Blanchard said the FBI lined up an informant with a long criminal history to reach out to Croft and lure him to militia meetings and gun training in Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan. Another informant, Blanchard said, drove Croft all the way to Wisconsin from Delaware.
"There was no plan, there was no agreement and no kidnapping," Blanchard said.
Roth said jurors would see social media posts and hear secretly recorded conversations full of angry, vulgar and sexist language about violence and plans to take down a "tyrant."
Jurors also will hear from two critical insiders, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, who pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and will testify for the government, Roth said.
"They will tell you how real this was. ... They will tell you that they're going to prison for it," he said.
Roth described Fox and Croft as masterminds of the plot. He said the four wanted to create a "war zone here in Michigan," and urged jurors to set their thoughts aside about the men's views or Whitmer's job.
"What you have is that defendants agreed, planned, trained and were ready to break into a woman's home as she slept with her family in the middle of the night and with violence and at gunpoint they would tie her up and take her from that home," Roth said. "And to accomplish that they would shoot, blow up and kill anybody who got in their way."
As Roth began his opening, he pointed a finger at each defendant, saying they took active steps to implement their plot. The courtroom lights dimmed and prosecutors projected photos of the defendants at different stages of the alleged plot.
Roth pointed at Croft, seated a defense table in a gray suit and tie, and told jurors that he may cut the figure of a "harmless ... middle school teacher" now. As he said that, a picture of Croft clutching a rifle in camouflage clothing appeared on the screen.
"He looked quite a bit different then," the prosecutor said.
But Croft's attorney said when informants secretly recorded Croft and others, all were "stoned, absolutely out-of-your-mind stoned."
"The FBI is supposed to protect us from dangerous criminals and terrorists," Blanchard said. "They're also an agency that's supposed to protect our freedoms. And when they're doing that, they're expected to have thick skin. That means in protecting our rights, they don't punish people for saying mean things about them. And they're not supposed to target people that they're angry with."
Lawyers for Caserta and Harris tried to distance them from Fox and Croft, emphasizing that the pair didn't travel to northern Michigan to scout Whitmer's home.
Defense attorney Julia Kelly said Harris, a veteran, was unhappy with the direction of the country and attended rallies in support of gun rights and protests against Whitmer's stay-home orders. Kelly said Harris joined a group known as the Wolverine Watchmen to keep his military skills sharp for possible security work in Afghanistan, not as part of a sinister plot.
Attorney Christopher Gibbons, representing Fox, told jurors he was practically homeless, living in the basement of a vacuum shop, not a mastermind of the plot as prosecutors allege.
The first witness, FBI agent Todd Reineck, testified about social media posts by Fox and Croft in spring 2020, including some profanity-filled messages between the two. They included a Facebook video in which Fox stated: "We have the numbers. We have the arms. We have the ammunition ... that we need to just go take our country back."
In 2020, Whitmer was trading taunts with then-President Donald Trump over his administration's response to COVID-19. Her critics, meanwhile, were regularly protesting at the Michigan Capitol, clogging streets around the statehouse and legally carrying semi-automatic rifles into the building.
Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection in primary
AUSTIN, Texas | More than 27,000 mail ballots in Texas were flagged for rejection in the first test of new voting restrictions enacted across the U.S., jeopardizing votes cast by Democrats and Republicans alike and in counties big and small, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.
It puts the rate of rejected mail ballots in Texas on track to significantly surpass previous elections. The preliminary figures — reported by Texas counties after votes were counted in the state's March 1 primary — is the fullest picture to date of how new election rules rushed into place by Republicans following the 2020 election made it harder for thousands of voters in both parties. Some will wind up not having their ballots count at all.
Rejected mail ballots are relatively uncommon in a typical election. But the initial rejection rate among mail voters in the Texas primary was roughly 17% across 120 counties, according to county-by-county figures obtained by AP. Those counties accounted for the vast majority of the nearly 3 million voters in Texas' first-in-the-nation primary.
Although the final number of discounted ballots will be lower, the early numbers suggest Texas' rejection rate will far exceed the 2020 general election, when federal data showed that less than 1% of mail ballots statewide were rejected.
"It took me three tries and 28 days but I got my ballot and I voted," said Pamiel Gaskin, 75, of Houston. Like many rejected mail voters, she did not list a matching identification number that Texas' new law requires.
For now, the numbers do not represent how many Texas ballots were effectively thrown out. Voters had until Monday to "fix" rejected mail ballots, which in most cases meant providing identification that is now required under a sweeping law signed last fall by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. County election officers say they worked feverishly to contact those voters in time, in many cases successfully, and a full and final tally of rejected ballots in Texas is expected to come into focus in the coming days.
But already, scores of mail ballots have been disqualified for good.
Along the Texas border, El Paso County reported that 725 mail ballots were officially rejected and not counted after a final canvass Monday — about 16% of all such ballots cast. In the booming suburbs of Austin, Williamson County had a final number of 521 rejected ballots, nearly evenly split evenly between Republican and Democratic primary voters.
Roughly 8,300 mail ballots in Texas were rejected in the 2020 election, according to the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission.
Some rejected mail voters could have casted a ballot in person later. Antonio Riveria, El Paso County's assistant elections administrator, said Wednesday that number is unknown in his office. But they typically reject significantly fewer mail ballots.
"It's a lot less. Maybe 10," he said.
The numbers underline how voters across Texas — in big cities and rural outposts, red and blue — were tripped up by the new law that Abbott and other Republicans assured would make it "easier to vote and harder to cheat."
At least 17 other states will also vote this year under new voting laws, many pushed by Republican lawmakers who especially took aim at mail ballots after states expanded options to make voting safer during the coronavirus outbreak. Some of the restrictions were fueled by the continued false claims in the GOP about widespread fraud in President Joe Biden's victory.
Abbott's office did not return requests for comment about the number of rejected ballots.
Texas Secretary of State John Scott, who Abbott appointed as the state's chief election officer, has called the high rate of rejections a matter of voters not being familiar with the new rules and expressed confidence that the numbers will drop in future elections.
Texas' new mail voting rules require voters to return ballots with a personal identification number — such as a driver's license number — which then must match the number in voter registration files. Other new rules in Texas ban drive-thru voting and 24-hour polling centers and make it a felony for a government official to solicit mail ballots. In Texas, mail ballots are generally limited to people who are over the age of 65, have a disability or are out of the county.
The law also requires counties to publicly post a one-page "reconciliation report" of voters and ballots after each election as an extra measure of transparency. The report instructs counties to include the number of mail ballots and how many were flagged for rejection.
The AP obtained reports from 120 counties — nearly half of the 254 in Texas — through county websites and contacting all counties that had not posted a report publicly.
In Texas' largest county, around Houston, Harris County officials said more than 11,000 mail ballots had been flagged for rejection as of March 2. But in the county's preliminary report that is dated a day later, the number of rejected mail ballots was listed at 3,277. On Tuesday, Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria said she was stepping down following a bungled vote count.
Houston Democrats have been among the most outspoken over Texas' new voting laws, which they say are designed to weaken minority turnout. But Republican-leaning counties struggled with the new rules as well.
In Parker County, which former President Donald Trump carried by a 4-to-1 margin in 2020, the county reported 250 mail ballots as rejected or pending out of 1,100 mail votes — about 23%. Along the Texas coast in Nueces County, which Trump narrowly won, the rejection rate was 8%.
According to the county reports, in the five counties won by Trump that had the most mail-in voters, a combined 4,216 mailed ballots were rejected or still pending after the day of the election, a rate of 21% of the total. In the counties won by Biden with the most mail-in voters, which include most of Texas' biggest cities, a combined 11,190 votes were similarly rejected or pending, which amounted to 13%.
Kara Sands, the election administrator in Nueces County, said her office pressed voters to include more than one identification number as a guardrail against having their ballot rejected. But she said her office wasn't inundated with voter frustration.
"We really didn't get a lot of folks complaining about that," she said.
Jussie Smollett to learn fate after staged attack conviction
CHICAGO | More than three years after Jussie Smollett told police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack on a dark, cold Chicago street, all of the questions swirling around the actor — from whether he staged a fake attack to why he would do such a thing — now boil down to two: Will he admit he lied to police and will he be sent to prison?
On Thursday, three months after a jury found him guilty of lying to police, those questions will be answered when Smollett, a onetime star of the television show "Empire," returns for sentencing to the courtroom where he was found guilty of lying to police about an attack prosecutors contended he orchestrated himself.
Smollett was convicted of five of six felony counts of disorderly conduct — for lying to police. He was acquitted on a sixth count. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison per count.
Cook County Judge James Linn can order the maximum sentence, a much shorter sentence or put Smollett on probation, meaning he won't have to spend time behind bars. And he can order a fine and restitution — the amount of which could reach tens of thousands of dollars.
Defendants convicted of lying to police, one of the least serious felonies in Illinois, rarely go to prison. But this is a rare case.
Prosecutors showed Smollett, who is Black and gay, went to extraordinary lengths in January 2019 to stage a hate crime. He hired and paid two brothers to carry out the attack, prosecutors said, told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in "MAGA Country," a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
The brothers testified that Smollett gave them money to buy the rope they were to fashion into a noose around his neck and the ski masks to hide their faces. He then pointed them to where he wanted the scene to play out in the hopes it would be captured by a surveillance camera.
In doing so, he sparked already raw emotions over issues such as race and sexual identity in the country, and triggered a massive investigation in a city involving dozens of officers in what Smollett has maintained was a very real attack by two men he did not recognize.
During the hearing, prosecutors and Smollett's attorneys will get a chance to present witnesses and allow Smollett to make a statement. And unlike the trial, Linn has agreed to let photographers and a television camera inside court for the hearing — meaning the public will for the first time get to see and hear Smollett speak in court.
A key question is whether Special Prosecutor Dan Webb will ask Linn to sentence Smollett to jail or prison. Webb, in an interview with The Associated Press, would not say.
"I think this will probably be a point that I make in sentencing," Webb said, "that not only did Mr. Smollett lie to the police and wreak havoc here in the city for weeks on end for no reason whatsoever, but then he compounded the problem by lying under oath."
To drive home that point, some legal experts say they expect Webb to call law enforcement officials to testify.
"Somebody from the CPD (Chicago Police Department) can testify how this crime directly impacted the police department, diverted resources away from actual crimes and the cost the city incurred," said Joe McMahon, who as a special prosecutor won a murder conviction for Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke in the 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.
McMahon and others also said Webb might call witnesses to testify about the impact that Smollett's scheme may have had on legitimate victims of racist and homophobic attacks.
"They could say that his (Smollett's) false report made it less likely that real victims will come forward and will continue to suffer in silence," McMahon said.
Experts say it is almost certain that Smollett will speak. He could cover the same ground as he did during the trial in which he testified about his extensive involvement in charity organizations, including a group that fights AIDS in the Black community. He might again speak of how he's already been punished, that his career has been devastated.
And Smollett, who made daily appearances outside the courtroom of supporters who vouched for his character, has already received the support of dozens of people, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson and the president of the NAACP. Reminding the judge of the actor's extensive volunteer work and donations to charitable causes, the supporters have sent letters to Linn asking for leniency: probation or community service instead of a prison sentence.
Smollett could admit he staged the attack and then lied repeatedly about it — including on the witness stand under oath. But his lead attorney, Nenye Uche, proclaimed his client innocent after the trial and vowed an appeal, and has said nothing since to suggest he will reverse course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.