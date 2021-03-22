AstraZeneca: U.S. data shows vaccine effective for all adults

WASHINGTON | AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a long-anticipated U.S. study, a finding that could help rebuild public confidence in the shot around the world and move it a step closer to clearance in the U.S.

In the study of 30,000 people, the vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19 — including in older adults. There were no severe illnesses or hospitalizations among vaccinated volunteers, compared with five such cases in participants who received dummy shots — a small number, but consistent with findings from Britain and other countries that the vaccine protects against the worst of the disease.

AstraZeneca also said the study's independent safety monitors found no serious side effects, including no increased risk of rare blood clots like those identified in Europe, a scare that led numerous countries to briefly suspend vaccinations last week.

"I do hope it puts to bed any doubts about the vaccine efficacy," Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca's biopharmaceuticals research chief, told The Associated Press. "Overall where the vaccine is being used, it's been shown to be highly effective. So I hope that the U.S. study now will continue to give the vaccine some momentum and get it used even further around the world."

EU, U.S., U.K., Canada target China officials over Uyghur abuses

BRUSSELS | The European Union, Britain, Canada and the United States on Monday launched coordinated sanctions against officials in China over human rights abuses in the far western Xinjiang region, provoking swift retaliation from Beijing.

The EU targeted four senior officials in Xinjiang. The sanctions involve a freeze on the officials' assets and a ban on them traveling in the bloc. European citizens and companies are not permitted to provide them with financial assistance.

The 27-nation bloc also froze the assets of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau, which it describes as a "state-owned economic and paramilitary organization" that runs Xinjiang and controls its economy.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the measures were part of "intensive diplomacy" by the U.K, the United States, Canada and the 27-nation EU to force action amid mounting evidence about serious rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim people.

Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration, which carried out executions of 13 federal inmates in its final six months in office, including three in the last week of President Donald Trump's term.

The case won't be heard until the fall, and it's unclear how the new administration will approach Tsarnaev's case. The initial prosecution and decision to seek a death sentence was made by the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president.

Biden has pledged to seek an end to the federal death penalty, but he has said nothing about how he plans to do so.e fled. Police captured a bloodied and wounded Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hours later in the Boston suburb of Watertown, where he was hiding in a boat parked in a backyard.

Rush Limbaugh's syndicator to keep his voice alive on radio

NEW YORK | The replacement for Rush Limbaugh is... Rush Limbaugh, at least in part.

Premiere Networks, the company that syndicated Limbaugh's afternoon program to some 600 radio stations across the country, said Monday that it would continue airing a series of guest hosts that play archival audio footage of the late personality. Limbaugh died of cancer on Feb. 17.

"No one can replace Rush Limbaugh, and Premiere Networks will continue to provide millions of loyal listeners with the voice of Rush for the long term," said Rachel Nelson, company spokeswoman.

There will almost certainly be an effort by competitors to siphon off some of the stations that Limbaugh held, and personalities like Dana Loesch, Dan Bongino and Erick Erickson are making those moves, Harrison said.