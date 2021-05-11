Elon Musk moves ratings as host of ‘Saturday Night Live’

LOS ANGELES | Elon Musk moved a cryptocurrency’s value and TV ratings with his “Saturday Night Live” appearance.

Last weekend’s show averaged 7.3 million viewers, making it the third most-watched episode for the season behind the ones hosted by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, according to Nielsen figures.

A good outcome for the billionaire’s first time hosting “SNL,” although reviews of his attempts at comedy ranged from charitable to meh.

The biggest pan, however, may be the response to jokes mocking the cryptocurrency dogecoin, for which Musk actually has been a steadfast booster: In the hour after the show started, dogecoin’s already volatile price fell 23% and bounced up and down the following day.

“Saturday Night Live” included an opening exchange between Musk and his mother, who grimaced when he said that dogecoin would be her Mother’s Day gift, and an “Update” bit in which Musk appeared as a faux financial analyst, Lloyd Ostertag.

Anchor Michael Che reacts to Ostertag’s convoluted description of dogecoin as the future of currency with deep skepticism, calling it a “hustle.” Musk in character echoes the sentiment: “Yeah, it’s a hustle.”

LeVar Burton launches book club with James Baldwin novel

LOS ANGELES | LeVar Burton has found another way to share his love of reading.

The actor has launched the LeVar Burton Book Club in partnership with Fable, described on its app and website as a means to discover, read and discuss books, and help build “human connections.”

“As a lifelong advocate for literacy, the opportunity to launch my book club on Fable’s wonderful new platform is extremely exciting and timely,” Burton said in a statement Tuesday. “This partnership will help foster the importance of storytelling while sharing my love of reading.”

Burton, who helped young viewers love books with PBS’ “Reading Rainbow” and hosts the podcast “LeVar Burton Reads,” chose James Baldwin’s “Go Tell It on the Mountain” as his first Fable choice. Next up are Octavia Butler’s “Parable of the Sower” and “The Fire This Time,” a poetry and essay collection edited by Jesmyn Ward.

The actor who starred on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Roots” is busy on another front this summer: He will step in as a guest host on “Jeopardy!”

The quiz show, which lost its longtime host Alex Trebek to cancer last November, has yet to announce a successor. Fans of Burton have lobbied for him to be the permanent replacement, with a petition drive attracting more than 250,000 signers so far.

Met Opera strikes deal with chorus ahead of restart

NEW YORK | The Metropolitan Opera reached a tentative agreement Tuesday on a four-year contract with the American Guild of Musical Artists, one of three major labor deals needed for the New York company to resume performances in September.

The deal for the chorus, singers, dancers, actors, stage managers and staff directors would start Aug. 1, if ratified in a vote scheduled May 24. The new contract would start following the expiration of the current contract.

Still without deals are the unions for the orchestra and the stagehands. The Met’s contract with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians expires July 31 and its agreement with Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees expired last July 31. The Met locked out Local One on Dec. 8 and has said it was exploring the use of outside workers to start construction of sets for next season’s new productions.

