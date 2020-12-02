All Mariah Carey wants is you to enjoy her Christmas special

NEW YORK | Helping others get in the holiday spirit is part of the legacy of Mariah Carey's iconic holiday tune, "All I Want For Christmas is You." But the Christmas chanteuse will soon gift the world with a new present: the Apple TV+ event "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special." Carey hopes to provide some Christmas cheer during a time some may need it more than ever.

"(Apple TV+) was able to help realize this dream of really doing something special and spectacular and not having … a regular concert," said Carey. "During COVID, people made magic happen with this … it feels like another very big, historic kind of a moment."

Starring Carey and narrated by actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish, the production centers around a holiday cheer crisis, with Santa's friend Mariah coming to save the day. Premiering Friday, performers include Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Misty Copeland, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner and more. Carey's nine-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, also join in the festivities.

A year in 60 secs: TikTok lists top videos, creators of 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | From skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac to learning Cardi B's rump-shaking choreography, TikTok users got creative in a pandemic year with new songs, dances and memes in 60 seconds or less.

The social media video app on Wednesday shared its list of top 100 videos, creators and trends in America during 2020, recapping a year of viral videos that were sometimes a needed distraction in a tumultuous year.

The platform has been widely associated with Generation Z and millennials who experiment with the app's digital effects like green screens and and influencers who have launched careers based on the shared videos.

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Jason Derulo's "Savage Love" inspired TikTok dance challenges that made them among the top songs used on the app, as well as the not-safe-for-grandma "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Gloria Estefan reveals she caught COVID-19, is now recovered

MIAMI | Singer and businesswoman Gloria Estefan said on Wednesday that she spent much of November in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, days after dining outdoors at a Miami-area restaurant.

Estefan, 63, says she was fortunate, enduring only "a little bit of a cough" and dehydration after losing her sense of smell and taste, and has tested negative twice since recovering.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Cuban-born "Conga" singer says she was infected despite rigorously following public health protocols, and speculates that she could have been exposed by a fan who was not wearing a mask. The fan tapped on her shoulder and got very close to talk to her as she was dining with three family members, Estefan said.

"I was very lucky, but I just wanted to share with you that I was in quarantine, and one day I went out and met with one person who was not wearing a mask. I even held my breath through their talk, but something must have happened there," she said.

Discovery's reality-heavy streaming service launches in Jan.

Discovery is joining the increasingly crowded streaming fray with its own reality-focused service Discovery Plus that will include shows from the Food Network, HGTV, TLC and its other networks. It launches Jan 4.

The service will cost $5 a month with ads and $7 a month without ads. By comparison, the ad-free Disney Plus costs $7 a month and Netflix' most popular plan costs $14 a month.

Each account will include up to five user profiles and support four concurrent streams. Discovery said the service will be available on "major platforms," connected TVs, web, mobile and tablets, but it didn't specify which services would carry it.