U.S. service sector growth slows sharply in February

WASHINGTON — Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed sharply in February with hurdles related to the pandemic hindering growth.

The Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday that its index of service sector activity dropped to a reading of 55.5% in February, down 3.4 percentage-points from January when activity neared a two-year high.

Even with the decline, it was the ninth straight month of growth in the services sector. Any reading above 50 signifies growth.

Fed survey finds modest gains in the U.S. economy in February

WASHINGTON | A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions across the United States has found that economic activity was expanding at a modest pace in February.

The Fed survey released Wednesday shows that the central bank's business contacts were expressing optimism last month about a stronger rebound as more COVID-19 vaccines are distributed.

Reports on consumer spending and auto sales were mixed, while overall manufacturing showed moderate gains despite supply-side constraints, according to the Fed survey.

The report, known as the beige book, is based on surveys conducted by the Fed's 12 regional banks. It will form the basis for discussions when central bank officials meet on March 16-17 to mull their future moves on monetary policy.

Bed Bath & Beyond goes with something new to revive brand

NEW YORK | Bed Bath & Beyond will launch a slew of new store brands to lure younger customers in a bid to energize sales at the home retail chain.

The chain will begin selling eight new store brands this year, six of them in the first half of 2021.

The new brands were announced Wednesday by CEO Mark Tritton, who was hired in late 2019 from Target where he did much the same thing as chief merchandising officer. The more than 30 new brands introduced under Tritton were key in Target's revitalization.0 household item essentials.

As virus restrictions bite, EU extends safety net till 2023

BRUSSELS | The European Union is set to extend for around two more years the economic safety net it put in place to help save businesses and jobs from the impact of restrictions imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

As countries began locking down in panic a year ago, the European Commission activated a "general escape clause" in the euro single currency rule book, allowing the bloc's 27 governments to pour billions into emergency health care, tax relief and ailing businesses like airlines.

The Commission, the EU's executive arm, reckons that fiscal support worth around 8% of GDP was provided in 2020, far more than during the financial crisis of 2008-2009. Economies are starting to pick up, but the slow rollout of vaccines is raising questions about how quickly things will improve.