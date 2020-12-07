China trade surplus hits record $75B as Nov exports soar

BEIJING | China's politically sensitive trade surplus soared to a record $75.4 billion in November as exports surged 21.1% over a year earlier, propelled by American consumer demand.

Exports to the United States rose 46% despite lingering tariff hikes in a trade war with Washington, customs data showed Monday.

Total exports rose to $268 billion, accelerating from October's 11.4% growth. Imports gained 5% to $192.6 billion, up from the previous month's 4.7%.

German industrial production beats forecasts for October

BERLIN | Industrial production in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, was up 3.2% in October compared with the previous month, according to official data released Monday. It was the second set of figures for October to beat economists' expectations.

The sixth consecutive monthly rise in production was fueled in part by a large increase in the important auto sector, the Economy Ministry said. It followed gains of 0.5% in August and 2.3% in September. Economists had expected a 1.6% gain.

On Friday, official data showed that factory orders rose 2.9% in October, nearly double what economists had predicted, as demand for investment goods such as factory machinery rose.

CEO of retailer Zalando resigns to prioritize wife's career

BERLIN | The chief executive of online fashion retailer Zalando is stepping down to focus on his family, saying his wife's career should "take priority" in the coming years.

Rubin Ritter, one of three co-chief executives at Zalando, has been in the job since 2010. Tasked with overseeing strategy and communications, the 38-year-old helped turn the Berlin-based start-up from into one of the world's top online fashion retailers with 14,000 employees and net profit of almost $121 million in 2019.

In a statement, Zalando said Ritter had informed the company Sunday of his decision to step down in 2021, more than two years before his contract ends.

Russian sentenced to French prison for bitcoin laundering

PARIS | A Russian bitcoin expert at the center of a multi-country legal tussle was sentenced in Paris on Monday to five years in prison for money laundering and ordered to pay more than $120,000 in fines in a case of suspected cryptocurrency fraud.

A court acquitted Alexander Vinnik of charges of extortion and association with a criminal enterprise, according to his lawyers. Vinnik denies wrongdoing, and his lawyers are discussing whether to appeal.

Vinnik, 41, is also wanted in the United States and Russia. He was accused of being behind a $160 million fraud campaign that used ransomware and the cryptocurrency bitcoin.