Fewest Americans collecting unemployment aid since 1970
WASHINGTON | The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week.
Jobless claims fell by 17,000, from 249,000 to 232,000 for the week ending Feb. 19, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 7,250 to 236,250. It was the third straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S.
In total, 1,476,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 5, a decrease of about 112,000 from the previous week and the lowest level since March 14, 1970, the government said.
U.S. slightly revises up its GDP estimate for Q4 to 7%
WASHINGTON | The U.S. economy ended 2021 by expanding at a brisk 7% annual pace from October through December, the government reported Thursday in a slight upgrade from its earlier estimate as businesses stepped up their restocking of supplies.
For all of 2021, the nation's gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — jumped by 5.7%, the fastest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 in the aftermath of a brutal recession.
So far this year, though, the outlook for the economy has dimmed considerably in the face of accelerating inflation, higher borrowing rates, anxious financial markets and the likelihood of a serious military conflict caused by Russia's aggression toward Ukraine.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates tick down to 3.89% this week
WASHINGTON | Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell slightly this week, after rising to their highest level in three years last week.
The average rate on a 30-year loan declined to 3.89% this week from 3.92% the previous week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the long-term rate was 2.97%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, ticked down to 3.14% from 3.15% one week earlier. It stood at 2.34% a year ago.
Over 1.7M Hondas probed for unexpected automatic braking
DETROIT | U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas can stop the vehicles for no reason.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 278 complaints that the problem can happen in 2017 through 2019 CR-V SUVs and 2018 and 2019 Accord sedans. The agency announced the probe in documents posted Thursday on its website.
In some cases the owners complained of unexpected speed reductions that could cause increased vulnerability to rear collsions. Agency documents say the inadvertent braking can occur without warning and randomly.
The agency says it's opening the probe to determine how many vehicles are affected and how bad the problem is. The investigation could lead to a recall.
