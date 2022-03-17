Average U.S. mortgage rates rise; 30-year loan breaches 4%
WASHINGTON | Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week as the key 30-year loan vaulted over 4% for the first time since May 2019.
The increase came amid expectations that with inflation at a four-decade high, the Federal Reserve would raise its benchmark short-term interest rate at its policy meeting this week to cool the economy.
The increases mean that mortgage rates likely will continue to rise over the year.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week jumped to 4.16% from 3.85% last week. That’s a sharp contrast from last year’s record-low mortgage rates of under 3%. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 3.09%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, climbed to 3.39% from 3.09% last week.
Fewer Americans file for jobless claims last week
WASHINGTON | Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs continue to fall amid a strong job market rebound.
Jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 214,000 for the week ending March 12, down from the previous week’s 229,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.
The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell to 223,000 from the previous week’s 231,750.
In total, 1,419,000 Americans — a 50-year low — were collecting jobless aid the week that ended March 5, down 71,000 from the week before that.
Turkish central bank doesn’t change rates as inflation soars
ISTANBUL | Turkey’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a third straight month Thursday as consumer prices surge at an eye-popping pace, coming after a series of rate cuts last year triggered a currency crisis that has made it difficult for people to buy basic goods.
The latest official statistics showed inflation above 54.4%. The bank said in a statement that inflation has been driven by “rising energy costs resulting from the heightened regional conflict,” referring to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and supply side factors affecting food prices.
Czech Republic opens tender for new nuclear reactor
PRAGUE | The Czech Republic launched a tender on Thursday to build a new reactor at the Dukovany nuclear plant as the country aims to increase nuclear power generation.
Three companies — U.S. Westinghouse, France’s EDF and Korea’s KHNP — have passed a Czech government security appraisal and are expected to bid for the lucrative project.
— From AP reports
