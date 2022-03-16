U.S. retail spending slows as inflation starts to bite
NEW YORK | After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February on gadgets, home furnishings and other discretionary items as higher prices for food, gasoline, and shelter are taking a bigger bite out of their wallet.
Retail sales increased 0.3% after registering a revised 4.9% jump from December to January, fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in banking accounts, according to the Commerce Department. January’s increase was the biggest jump in spending since last March, when American households received a final federal stimulus check of $1,400.
Business at furniture and home furnishing stores fell 1% in February, while sales at consumer electronics and appliance stores slipped 0.6%. General merchandise stores saw business down 0.2%, while online sales fell 3.7%. Restaurant sales rose 2.5% as shoppers shift more of their spending to services as the threat of COVID-19 fades.
U.K.’s Johnson in UAE, Saudi Arabia to press for more oil
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Wednesday with the de facto rulers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in efforts to ease skyrocketing gasoline prices, as the West grapples with economic headwinds from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Johnson was seeking greater investments in the U.K.’s renewable energy transition and ways to secure more oil to lessen British dependence on Russian energy supplies.
His visit is also aimed at pressing these two major OPEC producers to pump more oil, which would have an immediate impact on Brent crude oil prices that nearly touched $140 a barrel in trading last week. Prices have eased to around $100 in recent days, in large part due to new pandemic lockdowns in China.
Johnson told reporters after the meeting that the two had a “productive conversation” and agreed on the importance to fight oil price inflation, but he did not spell out whether Saudi Arabia was receptive to increasing oil production.
BMW, VW warn of shortages from part suppliers in Ukraine
LONDON | BMW and Volkswagen warned this week that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing shortages of some vital components, forcing them to reduce vehicle production in Europe.
BMW said Wednesday that bottlenecks at its suppliers in Ukraine have forced the automaker to adjust or interrupt production at a number of factories, which is likely to have a negative impact on vehicle sales figures.
Executives from both companies said wiring harnesses, which bundle and organize wires or cables, were in short supply because their main suppliers were in western Ukraine.
— From AP reports
