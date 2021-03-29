Late fade pushes S&P 500 slightly below its record high

The S&P 500 dropped 3.45 points to 3,971.09. The Dow rose 98.49 points, or 0.3%, to 33,171.37. The S&P 500 climbed to an all-time high last week. The Nasdaq lost 79.08 points, or 0.6%, to 13,059.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell more than the broader market, shedding 62.80 points, or 2.8%, to 2,158.68.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.71% from 1.66% late Friday.

China cuts taxes to spur semiconductor development

BEIJING | China announced tax breaks Monday to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following U.S. sanctions that alarmed the ruling Communist Party by cutting off access to American processor chips for tech giant Huawei and some other companies.

Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant "technology power" to be this year's top economic priority after the tariff war with Washington highlighted its reliance on U.S. components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop.

Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Finance Ministry and other agencies announced. They did not say how large a subsidy to manufacturers that might represent.

Global banks warn of possible losses from hedge fund default

BERLIN | Swiss bank Credit Suisse said Monday it may have suffered a "highly significant" loss from a default by a U.S.-based hedge fund on margin calls that it and other banks made last week, while Japan's Nomura said it could face a loss of $2 billion due to an event with a U.S. client.

Credit Suisse didn't identify the "significant" hedge fund or the other banks affected, or give other details of what happened. News reports identified the hedge fund as New York-based Archegos Capital Management.

"Following the failure of the fund to meet these margin commitments, Credit Suisse and a number of other banks are in the process of exiting these positions," the company said.

News Corp. buys Houghton Mifflin Harcourt books division

NEW YORK | In the latest news of consolidation in the literary world, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. announced Monday it's buying Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's book-publishing division, which includes such blockbuster releases as J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and George Orwell's "1984."

News Corp. owns HarperCollins, one of the industry's largest book publishers, which will operate the division, called HMH Books & Media, the company said Monday. The announced purchase price was $349 million.