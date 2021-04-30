How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.30 points, or 0.7%, to 4,181.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 185.51 points, or 0.5%, to 33,874.85.

The Nasdaq fell 119.86 points, or 0.9%, to 13,962.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.01 points, or 1.3% to 2,266.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 1 point, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 168.64 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 54.13 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.41 points, or 2%.

March U.S. incomes surge as relief rolls out, spending jumps

WASHINGTON | U.S. consumer spending rose at the fastest pace in nine months while incomes soared by a record amount in March, reflecting billions of dollars in government support payments aimed at putting the country firmly on the road to recovery.

Consumer spending rose 4.2% last month, the Commerce Department said Friday, the best showing since a 6.5% spending increase in June. Spending had fallen 1% in February as frigid winter weather disrupted sales.

Incomes surged by a record-breaking 21.1% in March after having fallen 7% in February. The big gain reflected delivery of billions of dollars in relief payments with individuals getting up to $1,400 payments from the $1.9 trillion support package President Joe Biden pushed through Congress last month.

U.S. wages and benefits jump as economy reopens

WASHINGTON | Wages and benefits grew quickly for U.S. workers in the first three months of the year, a sign that businesses are starting to offer higher pay to fill newly-opened jobs.

U.S. workers' total compensation rose 0.9% in the January-March quarter, the largest gain in more than 13 years, the Labor Department said Friday. That's up from 0.7% in the final three months of last year. Still, the increase is just barely above 0.8% gains in two quarters in 2018.

Europe's economy shrinks in first quarter as U.S. rolls ahead

FRANKFURT, Germany | Europe's economy shrank 0.6% in the first three months of the year as slow vaccine rollouts and extended lockdowns delayed a hoped-for recovery - and underlined how the region is lagging other major economies in rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic.

The fall in output for the 19 countries that use the euro currency was smaller than the 1% contraction expected by economists but still far short of the rebound underway in the United States and China, two other pillars of the global economy.

France showed unexpected growth of 0.4% compared to the quarter before, while the main negative surprise came in Germany, the continent's largest economy. Activity there shrank by a larger-than-expected 1.7% as the manufacturing sector was hit by disruption of parts supplies on top of the hit to services and travel from pandemic-related restrictions on activity.