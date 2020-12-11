Lead: How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday

Major indexes fell on Wall Street Friday as prospects for another aid package from Washington faded even as a surge in virus cases threatens to inflict more damage on an already battered economy.

The S&P 500 eased further below the record high it set on Tuesday. The benchmark index ended lower for the week after two weeks of solid gains.

Investors have been hoping for another financial lifeline to help cushion the latest blow from COVID-19 to people, businesses and state governments. However an emerging $900 billion aid package has essentially collapsed because of continued partisan bickering.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.64 points, or 0.1%, to 3,663.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.11 points, or 0.2%, to 30,046.37. The Nasdaq composite fell 27.94 points, or 0.2%, to 12,377.87. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11 points, or 0.6%, to 1,911.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 35.66 points, or 1%. The Dow fell 171.89 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq fell 86.36 points, or 0.7%. The Russell 2000 rose 19.25 points, or 1%.

Businesses plead for Brexit deal as trade talks remain stuck

LONDON | British businesses and some European Union leaders on Friday urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to strike a last-minute trade deal with the EU, as the two sides told their citizens to brace for New Year upheaval in the U.K.-EU trading relationship.

Johnson said it was “very, very likely” that negotiations on a new economic relationship to take effect Jan. 1 will fail to strike a deal. Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have set a Sunday deadline to decide whether to keep talking or prepare all-out for a no-deal break.

Johnson said "there is a way to go - we’re hopeful that progress can be made" between the two negotiating teams in Brussels.

“But I’ve got to tell that from where I stand now, ... it is looking very, very likely" that the U.K. will end up trading with the bloc on World Trade Organization terms — with all the tariffs and barriers that would bring.

Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but has continued to follow the bloc’s rules during a transition period that lasts until the end of the year.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates flat; 30-year at 2.71%

WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates were unchanged this week, remaining at record low levels against the backdrop of an economy punished by the pandemic.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan remained at 2.71% from last week. By contrast, the benchmark rate stood at 3.73% a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans stayed at 2.26%.

Home loan rates have trended downward through most of this year, bolstering demand from would-be homebuyers or people looking to refinance existing mortgages. But home sales have stalled as the lack of available homes for purchase continues to stifle house hunters.

Pollstar: Live events industry lost $30B due to pandemic

NEW YORK | Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, concert trade publication Pollstar puts the total lost revenue for the live events industry in 2020 at more than $30 billion.

Pollstar on Friday released its year-end report, explaining that the live events industry should have hit a record-setting $12.2 billion this year, but instead it incurred $9.7 billion in losses. The company added that the projected $30 billion figure in losses includes "unreported events, ancillary revenues, including sponsorships, ticketing, concessions, merch, transportation, restaurants, hotels, and other economic activity tied to the live events." Those losses accounted for more than $8 billion.

Ferrari CEO resigns 2 years after replacing Marchionne

MILAN | Luxury sports car maker Ferrari says its chief executive, Louis Camilleri, has resigned for personal reasons.

Chairman John Elkann will take over until a successor is named, Ferrari said in a statement late Thursday.

Camilleri, who took over as CEO in 2018 following the death of longtime CEO Sergio Marchionne, is also stepping down as chairman of Philip Morris International, one of Ferrari's main sponsors.

A person familiar with the matter said Camilleri had been stricken with COVID-19 and was convalescing at home after being hospitalized. But the person, speaking only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal details, stressed that the reason for his retirement was personal, not health-related.