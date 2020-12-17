Lead: Building permits rise 6.2% in November, despite pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. | The number of newly issued permits to build fresh housing rose 6.2% in November on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Housing starts rose 1.2%, and are 12.8% higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, to an annualized rate of 1.547 million. That's a bit slower than October figures, when housing starts increased 4.7%.

Building permits, a good barometer of future activity, rose to 1.64 million annualized units. he figure remains up 8.5% from a year earlier, as the housing market remains one the strongest parts of the U.S. economy despite the widespread pandemic and increased lockdowns.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.67%

WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates declined this week to record low levels for the 15th time this year against the backdrop of an economy ravaged by the pandemic.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 2.67% from 2.71% last week. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.73%.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans eased to 2.21% from 2.26%.

The housing market continues as a rare bright spot in the stalled U.S. economy, as home-loan rates have trended downward through most of this year. That has bolstered demand from would-be homebuyers or people looking to refinance existing mortgages.

Home sales have stalled, however, as the lack of available homes for purchase continues to stifle house hunters.

Another dog company heads to Wall Street: Bark to go public

NEW YORK | advantage of the pandemic-related boom in online pet spending.

Founded in 2012, Bark ships dog treats, chews and squeaky toys, through its service called BarkBox. It also has other brands, including Bark Eats, which creates personalized meal plans for pups.

It's a good time to sell kibble online. More people are avoiding stores and shopping for their pets online during the pandemic. Pet supplies are one of the fastest growing categories online, with sales up 64% in the first eight months of this year, according to retail consulting firm 1010data.

Pet store chain Petco, which has revamped its website, also plans to go public. And shares of online pet store Chewy, which went public last year, have more than tripled so far this year.

Bark is heading to the stock market through a $1.6 billion deal in which Northern Star Acquisition Corp. buys the company and takes it public. Northern Star is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which is created just for this reason: to buy another company and take it public. Helicopter taxi service Blade is going public that way, too.

Bark will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "BARK."

The company expects to raise $454 million which it plans to use to expand in more countries outside the U.S. and to create more products.

EU, UK leaders concede big gaps remain in post-Brexit talks

BRUSSELS | The U.K. and the European Union provided sober updates Thursday on the state of post-Brexit trade discussions, with only two weeks to go before a potentially chaotic split.

While Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union's executive commission, noted "substantial progress on many issues," she voiced concerns about the discussions taking place around fishing rights. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also warned that that a no-deal outcome seemed "very likely."

The two spoke early Thursday evening, their latest in a series of conversations in the past couple of weeks aimed at unclogging the talks which have moved at a snail's pace ever since the U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31.