Intel replaces its chief executive after a rocky stretch

Intel is replacing its CEO after only two years in what had been a rough stretch for the chipmaker.

Bob Swan, who became the company's chief executive in early 2019, will be replaced in mid-February by tech industry veteran Pat Gelsinger.

The choice of Gelsinger, who started his career as an Intel engineer decades ago, puts the semiconductor pioneer back in the hands of a tech expert at a time when it is struggling to keep up with market changes and growing competition.

Target continues to thrive in whirlwind retail environment

NEW YORK | Target's strong sales streak extended through a pandemic-shrouded holiday season after a hard push online and an increased effort to provide alternatives to customers who are trying to minimize risk.

The retailer reported Wednesday that online sales surged 102% between November and December. Sales at its stores opened for a least a year rose 4.2%. Customer traffic rose 4.3%, and the average amount of sales per customer rose 12.3% as they consolidated trips to different stores during the pandemic.

And changes made during the pandemic once unthinkable have worked so well that they may become the new norm.

France's hopes lift as U.S. freezes tariffs over tech tax

PARIS | France's government breathed a sigh of relief Friday after the U.S. indefinitely delayed tariffs on French cosmetics and other goods designed as retaliation for a French tax on technology giants.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a statement Thursday that it suspended the tariffs targeting France, which had been scheduled to enter in force this week, because it is investigating similar tech taxes from a growing number of other countries, too.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said his government "takes note" of the U.S. decision and called for a global agreement on taxing online behemoths like Google and Amazon.

China's 2020 auto sales fall for third year amid coronavirus

BEIJING | China's sales of SUVs, minivans and sedans fell for a third year in 2020 as the coronavirus hurt already weak demand in the industry's top global market, an industry group reported Wednesday.

Sales declined 6% compared with 2019 to 20.2 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Sales of commercial vehicles rose 18.7% to 5.1 million.

In December, sales rose 7.2% over a year earlier to 2.4 million, down from November's 11.6% growth. Sales of trucks and buses rose 2.4% to 456,000.