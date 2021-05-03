Monthly Midwest economy survey index soars to all-time high

OMAHA, Neb. | The economy in nine Midwest and Plains states is roaring back to life in the wake of a devastating global pandemic, according to a new monthly survey of business leaders and managers, with the survey's overall index soaring to its highest reading since it began almost three decades ago.

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions for April released Monday came in at 73.9 from March's 68.9.

Any score above 50 on the survey's indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said the region has regained more than half the 106,000 manufacturing jobs lost to the pandemic in April 2020.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Verizon sells internet trailblazers Yahoo and AOL for $5B

AOL and Yahoo are being sold again, this time to a private equity firm.

Wireless company Verizon will sell Verizon Media, which consists of the once-pioneering tech platforms, to Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal.

Verizon said Monday that it will keep a 10% stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo.

Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed in April from March high

WASHINGTON | Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed slightly in April partly due to a snarled global supply chain after hitting a 37-year high in March.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity fell last month to a reading of 60.7. That was down from a March reading of 64.7, which had been the highest level since December 1983.

Any reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is expanding. April was the 11th consecutive month manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020, when the country was struggling to deal with the shutdowns caused by a global pandemic.

U.S. construction spending up in March less than expected

SILVER SPRING, Md. | U.S. construction spending bounced back in March following a February beset by frigid cold and winter storms across large swaths of the country.

However, spending on construction projects rose just 0.2% in March, the Commerce Department said Monday, significantly less than the 1.7% jump economists had expected. That comes even as February's decline was revised downward, as was January's.

Still,. through the first three months of the year, total construction spending of $328.3 billion is 4.5% ahead of where it was last year.