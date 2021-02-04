LEAD: Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs

SEATTLE | Boeing Co. has said it will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell starting in April, including support of cloud services, databases and information technology. The move is expected to eliminate 600 jobs.

Susan Doniz, vice president for information technology and data analytics for Boeing, told employees Thursday that the eliminated jobs represent about 10% of the company's IT staff, The Seattle Times reported.

Doniz said affected employees, most of whom are not unionized, must either find different work within the company, apply to work for Dell or be laid off.

The move is expected to increase the company's efficiency, simplify operations and "advance our digital transformation," she said.

Fake accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock U.S.

A pro-China network of fake and impostor accounts found a global audience on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to mock the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the deadly riot in Washington that left five dead, new research published Thursday found.

Messages posted by the network, which also praised China, reached the social media feeds of government officials, including some in China and Venezuela who retweeted posts from the fake accounts to millions of their followers.

The international reach marked new territory for a pro-China social media network that has been operating for years, said Ben Nimmo, head of investigations for Graphika, the social media analysis firm that monitored the activity.

"For the very first time, it started to get a little bit of audience interaction," Nimmo said.

UK strips Chinese state-owned TV channel of broadcast permit

LONDON | U.K. regulators stripped China's state TV channel of its national broadcasting license Thursday, after an investigation cited lack of editorial control and links to China's ruling Communist Party.

The communications watchdog, Ofcom, said it revoked the U.K. license for China Global Television Network, or CGTN, an international English language satellite news channel.

CGTN had been available on free and pay TV in the U.K. It did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Australian leader has 'constructive' talk with Google boss

CANBERRA, Australia | The Australian prime minister said he had a "constructive" meeting on Thursday with the head of Google after the tech giant threatened to remove its search engine from Australia over plans to make digital platforms pay for news.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also welcomed the support of Google rival Microsoft, which has touted Australia's proposed laws that would make Google and Facebook pay as an example for the rest of the world.

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google, initiated the online meeting with Morrison to discuss the draft laws that were introduced to Parliament in December.

"I thought it was a constructive meeting," Morrison said. "I think I've been able to send them the best possible signals that should give them a great encouragement to engage with the process."