U.K. government caps energy bills for businesses for six months
LONDON | Britain's government said Wednesday it will cap wholesale energy bills for businesses this winter to ensure companies don't go bust amid soaring energy prices.
Authorities said the government will pick up nearly half of all business energy bills for six months starting Oct. 1 to ensure companies "are able to get through this winter."
U.K. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said the government measures would "stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs and limit inflation," though critics predicted it would lead to higher interest rates and government debt.
Spiraling gas and electricity bills, together with steeply rising food costs, have driven inflation in the U.K. to its highest level in decades. The Bank of England expects the economy to go into a recession next year.
U.S. home sales slipped, prices grew more slowly in August
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed in August for the seventh month in a row, as sharply higher mortgage rates and rising prices made homebuying less affordable, further cooling the once red-hot housing market.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that existing home sales fell 0.4% last month from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.80 million. That's higher than what economists were expecting, according to FactSet.
Sales fell 19.9% from August last year, and are now at the slowest annual pace since May 2020, near the start of the pandemic.
Germany nationalizes country's biggest gas importer Uniper
BERLIN | The German government said Wednesday that it has agreed to nationalize the country's biggest natural gas importer, Uniper, expanding state intervention in the industry to prevent an energy shortage resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
The deal with Uniper builds on a rescue package agreed to in July and features a capital increase of $8 billion that Germany will finance. As part of the agreement, the government will gain a 99% stake in the energy supplier, which until now was controlled by Finland-based Fortum. The Finnish government has the largest stake in Fortum.
Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, said the deal was necessary because of the significance that Uniper plays in the German gas market. It still needs to be approved by the European Commission, the European Union's executive arm.
Walmart takes a cautious approach to holiday hiring
NEW YORK | Walmart is taking a cautious approach to the holiday shopping season, announcing it will hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers.
The move, announced Wednesday, comes as the nation's largest retailer and largest private employer said it's in a stronger staffing position heading into the holidays than last year and is now focusing on hiring only seasonal workers, rather than permanent workers.
A year ago, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based chain announced that it was looking to hire roughly 150,000 new U.S. store workers, most of them permanent, full-time positions.
