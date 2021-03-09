Nasdaq jumps 3.7%, most in nearly a year, as Big Tech surges

Technology companies powered stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, driving the Nasdaq to its biggest gain in nearly a year and more than making up for a sharp skid a day earlier.

The Nasdaq surged 3.7%, led by gains in Big Tech companies such as Apple, Amazon and Facebook. Despite its big day, the index remains 7.2% below its all-time high set Feb. 12. On Monday, it closed 10% below its peak, what is known as a "correction" on Wall Street.

The tech stocks rally, which helped lift the S&P 500 1.4%, followed a decline in bond yields, which have been increasing rapidly in recent weeks, driving up long-term interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.54% after trading above 1.60% a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is weighted less toward tech than the other two indexes, rose 30.30 points, or 0.1%, to 31,832.74.

Smaller companies also had a good day. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks added 42.07 points, or 1.9%, to 2,245.06. The index is blowing away the rest of the major indexes this year, with a gain of nearly 14%.

House moves on pro-union bill despite dim Senate odds

WASHINGTON | The Democratic-led House was poised Tuesday to pass legislation that would invigorate workers' unions, following decades of court defeats and legislative setbacks that have kneecapped the labor movement's once-formidable ability to organize.

But the measure, which union leaders and labor allies have presented as a cure for decades of working class wage-stagnation, faces an all-but-certain Republican blockade in a narrowly divided Senate and is unlikely to become law.

President Joe Biden previously pledged to be "the most pro-union president you've ever seen." He recently gave union organizers at a 6,000-worker Amazon facility near Birmingham, Alabama, his tacit endorsement in an unprecedented sign of support. He also endorsed the Democratic bill.

Forecast: Virus vaccines help inject hope in world economy

PARIS | The world economy is bouncing back from the pandemic crisis faster than expected, thanks in part to successful coronavirus vaccines and U.S. stimulus efforts, but the improvements are uneven and joblessness remains a big concern, according to a new forecast.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Tuesday raised its expectations for global GDP growth to 5.5% this year and 4% next year.

After the virus plunged the world economy into crisis last year, the OECD now expects global output to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the middle of this year. However, it warned of divergence in progress, with faster growth in China and the U.S. while some other regions are expected to continue struggling until the end of 2022.