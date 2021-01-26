EU urges U.S. to draft joint rule book to rein in tech giants

BRUSSELS | The European Union called Tuesday on U.S. President Joe Biden to help draw up a common rule book to rein in the power of big tech companies like Facebook and Twitter and combat the spread of fake news that is eating away at Western democracies.

In a speech to the Davos World Economic Forum, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged the Biden administration to join forces against "the darker sides of the digital world," which she said was partly behind the "shock" storming of Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

She urged the White House to join the 27-nation bloc's efforts, saying that "together, we could create a digital economy rule book that is valid worldwide," and would encompass data protection, privacy rules and the security of critical infrastructure.

Home prices rise at fastest pace in more than 6 years

WASHINGTON | U.S. home prices jumped in November at the fastest pace in more than six years, fueled by demand for more living space as Americans stick closer to home during the pandemic.

Home prices soared 9.1% in November compared with 12 months ago, according to Tuesday's report on the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index. That is the largest increase since May 2014.

Low borrowing costs are also contributing to rising home sales, which have sharply reduced the number of dwellings available. The limited inventory of homes is pushing up home prices. Sales of existing homes rose in December and home sales for all of 2020 rose to the highest level in 14 years.

Levi's first home collection deepens Target relationship

NEW YORK | Jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co. is deepening its partnership with Target Corp. by launching its first-ever home collection at the discount chain.

Levi's limited time only 100-item collection of denim-inspired tableware, quilts, pillows and other items will be launched on Target's website and most Target stores on Feb. 28.

Target started selling Levi's Denizen low-price brand in 2011 and then began carrying its premium Red Tab brand in 2019. It will be expanding the Red Tab brand to 500 stores by fall of this year.

Twitter permanently bans My Pillow CEO

Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell's account after he continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Twitter decided to ban Lindell, who founded bedding company My Pillow, due to "repeated violations" of its civic integrity policy, a spokesperson said in a statement. The policy was implemented last September and is targeted at fighting disinformation.

Major retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's have said that they would stop carrying My Pillow's products, Lindell previously said.