Google rejects DOJ antitrust claims in court filing

Google is pushing back in court this week on antitrust claims brought against it by the Justice Department two months ago.

In a legal filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Google denied or partially rejected almost 200 specific complaints against it. On only one count, that Google was a "founded in Menlo Park garage 22 years ago," did the company side with the Justice Department.

It said that people use its search engine "because they choose to, not because they are forced to or because they cannot easily find alternative ways to search for information on the Internet."

Q3 GDP estimate gets a slight upgrade to 33.4% growth

WASHINGTON | The U.S. economy expanded at a record 33.4% annual pace from July through September, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, delivering the last of three estimates on the economy's third-quarter performance. But it's likely that a resurgence in coronavirus cases slowed growth sharply during the last three months of 2020.

The July-September growth spurt — upgraded slightly from Commerce's previous estimate of 33.1%, announced last month -- marked a sharp recovery from the second quarter's 31.4% drop, the worst in records dating back to 1947. The American economy went into freefall when the pandemic hit hard in mid-March.

Consumer spending surged at an annual rate of 41% and private investment sht up by 86.3% to lead the third-quarter rebound.

Nov. existing home sales fall 2.5%, following record summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. | The market for existing homes cooled slightly in November, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday, after climbing through the late spring, summer and early fall despite the pandemic.

Existing home sales fell 2.5% between October and November on a seasonally adjusted basis to 6.69 million annualized units. That's the first decline in that figure since May, when housing market activity started recovering from the shutdowns of March and April due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

During crucial holiday season, US consumer confidence slumps

SILVER SPRING, Md. | A closely-watched gauge of U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in December as rising coronavirus cases dragged American optimism to its lowest level since the summer.

However, rising pessimism is now spreading during the crucial holiday season, which could make or break a number of retailers, airlines, restaurants other sector that have been hammered financially during the pandemic.

The December reading of 88.6 released Tuesday by the Conference Board is a sharp decline from last month, which was revised downward to 92.9, and it is far worse than economists had expected.